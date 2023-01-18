Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BASF SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:39:15 2023-01-18 am EST
52.73 EUR   -0.22%
08:22aDeutsche Bank Research rates BASF a 'Buy' - Target 60 euros
DP
07:04aBASF investors absorb high loss - dividend probably safe
DP
06:21aJob cuts at Microsoft, Bad Buzz for Tesla: MarketScreener's World Press Review, January 18
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Bank Research rates BASF a 'Buy' - Target 60 euros

01/18/2023 | 08:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Deutsche Bank Research left its rating on BASF at "buy" with a price target of 60 euros. The fourth quarter was tepid, as expected, analyst Tim Jones wrote in a reaction to key data available Wednesday. He added that the Ludwigshafen-based company had been prompted to make the preliminary announcement mainly because of high write-downs./ag/la

Publication of the original study: 18.01.2023 / Time not specified in study / CET

First disclosure of original study: 18.01.2023 / 06:45 / CET

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about BASF SE
08:22aDeutsche Bank Research rates BASF a 'Buy' - Target 60 euros
DP
07:04aBASF investors absorb high loss - dividend probably safe
DP
06:21aJob cuts at Microsoft, Bad Buzz for Tesla: MarketSc..
MS
06:19aNorth American Morning Briefing: More Earnings, -2-
DJ
06:19aNorth American Morning Briefing: More Earnings, Retail S..
DJ
06:15aBASF says stands by goal to take Wintershall Dea public
RE
05:54aBasf: ipo of wintershall dea is hardly feasible under current ci…
RE
05:52aEuropean Midday Briefing: Stocks Struggle, Oil Gains on IEA Upg..
DJ
05:45aGermany's BASF takes huge writedowns as unit exits Russia
AQ
05:42aBASF SE : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BASF SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 87 902 M 94 947 M 94 947 M
Net income 2022 4 755 M 5 136 M 5 136 M
Net Debt 2022 16 611 M 17 943 M 17 943 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,97x
Yield 2022 6,46%
Capitalization 47 264 M 51 052 M 51 052 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 111 768
Free-Float 100%
Chart BASF SE
Duration : Period :
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 52,84 €
Average target price 54,09 €
Spread / Average Target 2,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Maas-Brunner Chief Technology Officer
Alison Jane Carnwath Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASF SE13.90%51 052
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD2.40%51 698
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.9.57%36 926
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-4.42%15 184
BRENNTAG SE14.20%11 381
SASOL LIMITED7.04%10 812