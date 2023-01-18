Deutsche Bank Research rates BASF a 'Buy' - Target 60 euros

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Deutsche Bank Research left its rating on BASF at "buy" with a price target of 60 euros. The fourth quarter was tepid, as expected, analyst Tim Jones wrote in a reaction to key data available Wednesday. He added that the Ludwigshafen-based company had been prompted to make the preliminary announcement mainly because of high write-downs./ag/la

