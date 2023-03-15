PO/ROUNDUP: Chip designer Arm files for borsengang in New York.

NEW YORK - Chip designer Arm, whose technology is in virtually all smartphones, is making its Borsengang official. The company, which is part of Japanese technology conglomerate Softbank, published its prospectus on Monday. The document did not initially provide details on the volume and price of the Arm stock placement on the Nasdaq technology exchange. However, it is expected to be the largest Borsengang of the year in the US.

ROUNDUP: SFC Energy becomes more confident - second quarter sales surge

BRUNNTHAL - Continued good business and better availability of components make fuel cell supplier SFC Energy more optimistic for 2023. "In the first half of the year, SFC Energy is operationally above original expectations in all key financials," group CEO Peter Podesser said in a statement Tuesday announcing the half-year figures. Business is expected to continue to boom in the coming months, which is why management now expects the upper halves of the known forecast ranges. Shareholders were pleased: SFC Energy shares jumped 7.7 percent at the start of trading and then increased their gain. At last count, a bill cost 24.55 euros, almost 8.4 percent more than the previous day.

Circles: BASF may sell catalysts business

LONDON/LUDWIGSHAFEN - According to insiders, the chemical company BASF could sell its business with catalysts for combustion engines. The DAX-listed group has instructed investment bank Morgan Stanley to explore various options for the three-billion-euro business, including a sale, news agency Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. However, a decision has not yet been made, they said. BASF shares extended their gains slightly on the news Tuesday afternoon, most recently trading up one and a half percent. BASF would not comment on the information to Bloomberg.

ROUNDUP: Insulation and paint manufacturer Sto suffers from bad weather

STÜHLINGEN - Insulation and paint manufacturer Sto expects less business this year, partly due to bad weather. Sales are likely to reach only 1.76 billion euros instead of the previously targeted 1.91 billion, the SDax-listed company surprisingly announced in Stühlingen on Tuesday. Earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit), however, are expected to be between 118 and 143 million euros, as planned. Sto is excluding charges resulting from the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine from both key figures. In addition, management now expects lower investments than previously thought.

Microsoft with new proposal in London for Activision deal

LONDON - Microsoft is making a new attempt to push through its acquisition of video games giant Activision Blizzard with British competition regulators. The new plan includes ceding cloud gaming rights to games group Ubisoft for 15 years, Microsoft said Tuesday. British competition regulators, who are the final hurdle for the megadeal, now want to review the new terms. Cloud gaming, where games run on servers on the network, was their biggest concern in the acquisition.

ROUNDUP: Delivery service Getir cuts around 2500 jobs.

BERLIN - The food delivery service Getir wants to part with about 2500 employees. This was announced by the company on Tuesday. Accordingly, the company currently employs about 23,000 people in five countries. How the job cuts are distributed among the countries, the company did not disclose. Previously, the portals "Business Insider" and "Gründerszene" had reported on an impending wave of layoffs.

Nordex receives major order for Canadian wind farm

HAMBURG - Wind turbine manufacturer Nordex has been awarded a contract to supply the turbines for the Canadian "Forty Mile" wind farm in Alberta. The order comprises 49 turbines with a capacity of 5.7 megawatts each, the company announced in Hamburg on Tuesday. With a total capacity of almost 280 megawatts, this will be the largest wind farm in North America of Acciona Energia, which belongs to Nordex's major shareholder, it said. It is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2025.

Further news

-Tchibo to end 2022 in the red - costs and consumer restraint

-Novartis outsources Rhine Valley life science park to industrial park operator Getec

-Universal Music and Youtube to cooperate on artificial intelligence

-ROUNDUP 2/Gamescom starts: Games industry must expect less demand money

-'FT': Chinese billionaire wants to avoid U.S. tariffs with Borsengang in South Korea

-USA approves sale of military helicopters to Poland

-Drogeriemarkt group boss: Online trade will become more important for dm

-New demand program for heating system replacement to start in early 2024

-Association: Coffee consumption outside the home rises sharply

-Farm President Rukwied expects stable prices

-Trudeau: Facebook puts profit above safety of Canadians

-Collapsed media content in tweets before 2014 comes back

-Otto sells 19 Mytoys stores to Toysino

-Google launches second German cloud region Berlin-Brandenburg

-Study: German government falls well short of e-car targets

-Fewer people injured in traffic accidents in the first half of the year

-EWE: Progress in construction of pipeline for LNG liquefied natural gas imports

-Lufthansa lets artificial intelligence organize business trips

-Study: ME/CFS sufferers often seriously ill even 20 months after Corona

-BGH: Declaration on rent increase must list third-party funds

-ROUNDUP: Telekom and RTL to cooperate on European soccer championship 2024

-Trudeau: Facebook puts profit above safety of Canadians

-Springer and ex-'Bild' head Reichelt settle labor dispute

-Climate change activists block construction site for LNG pipeline

-Industry calls for earlier beer serving in UK pubs at major events°

