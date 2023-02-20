Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BASF SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:38:00 2023-02-20 am EST
53.11 EUR   +1.67%
Economist: Companies have not yet reduced dependencies
DP
BASF SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
BASF CEO Brudermüller: Energy crisis to weigh more heavily on German economy in 2023
DP
Economist: Companies have not yet reduced dependencies

02/20/2023 | 11:23pm EST
STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - German companies have not significantly reduced their dependence on individual markets even one year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to an economist. "There is a discrepancy between what you hear and what is told and what companies are already doing now," Holger Görg, acting president of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW), told Deutsche Presse-Agentur. He said there is not yet much evidence of diversification in the data.

The freshly announced billion-dollar investments by major companies such as BASF and Bosch in China, for example, also do not point to a withdrawal from the People's Republic, he continued. That could be because strategic decisions are being postponed in light of the current crises, he said. "But of course it could also be because the problems for individual companies are not as big as one assumes after all."

However, he says, many companies have realized with the Russian invasion that they need to rethink their dependencies and supply chains. Spreading risks, bringing production back to Europe to a certain extent, producing more themselves - that is now on everyone's lips. "This awareness was not as pronounced three years ago as it is now."/dhu/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 87 770 M 93 801 M 93 801 M
Net income 2022 -1 394 M -1 489 M -1 489 M
Net Debt 2022 16 915 M 18 077 M 18 077 M
P/E ratio 2022 -34,5x
Yield 2022 6,42%
Capitalization 47 475 M 50 738 M 50 738 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 111 768
Free-Float 100%
Chart BASF SE
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 53,11 €
Average target price 53,86 €
Spread / Average Target 1,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Maas-Brunner Chief Technology Officer
Alison Jane Carnwath Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASF SE14.49%49 795
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD18.80%57 895
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.9.40%34 412
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-8.51%14 329
BRENNTAG SE22.54%12 013
SASOL LIMITED9.49%10 488