Economist: Companies have not yet reduced dependencies

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - German companies have not significantly reduced their dependence on individual markets even one year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to an economist. "There is a discrepancy between what you hear and what is told and what companies are already doing now," Holger Görg, acting president of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW), told Deutsche Presse-Agentur. He said there is not yet much evidence of diversification in the data.

The freshly announced billion-dollar investments by major companies such as BASF and Bosch in China, for example, also do not point to a withdrawal from the People's Republic, he continued. That could be because strategic decisions are being postponed in light of the current crises, he said. "But of course it could also be because the problems for individual companies are not as big as one assumes after all."

However, he says, many companies have realized with the Russian invasion that they need to rethink their dependencies and supply chains. Spreading risks, bringing production back to Europe to a certain extent, producing more themselves - that is now on everyone's lips. "This awareness was not as pronounced three years ago as it is now."/dhu/DP/zb