Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BASF SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:09:30 2023-03-03 pm EST
49.20 EUR   +1.81%
02:01pExplainer: Biotech corn and soy widely used, consumers still wary of GM wheat
RE
08:09aFears of European industry exodus to U.S. may be overdone
RE
07:25aExclusive-Russia set to mothball damaged Nord Stream gas pipelines - sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Explainer: Biotech corn and soy widely used, consumers still wary of GM wheat

03/03/2023 | 02:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Argentine farmer swaps wheat for soy

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Nearly all corn and soybean acres in the world's largest exporting countries are seeded with genetically modified varieties, but that is not the case for wheat, a crop grown primarily for human food.

Biotech varieties of corn and soy, used for animal feed, biofuels and ingredients like cooking oil, were introduced in 1996 and soon came to dominate plantings in the United States as well as Brazil and Argentina, the world's top suppliers.

But genetically modified wheat has never been grown for commercial purposes due to consumer fears that allergens or toxicities could emerge in a staple used worldwide for bread, pasta and pastries.

Now, growing concerns about a possible global food crisis being triggered by climate change and war in Ukraine may be chipping away at opposition.

Argentine biotech company Bioceres is shaking up the status quo by developing wheat genetically modified to better tolerate drought, positioning itself ahead of larger global companies that are still steering clear.

Brazil has become the second country in the world after Argentina to approve the cultivation of genetically modified wheat, after a request from a Bioceres partner.

Because wheat is traded in a global marketplace, the threat of trade disruptions due to GM fears can be significant, as U.S. and Canadian wheat growers know well.

Two decades ago, Monsanto Co was working to commercialize wheat bred to withstand treatments of its weed-killer Roundup, but the company halted that effort in 2004. International buyers had threatened to boycott U.S. wheat if the product was introduced to the marketplace. Monsanto was purchased by Bayer AG in 2018.

Monsanto's experimental wheat was supposed to have been destroyed or stored securely. However, small patches of Roundup-resistant wheat plants emerged years later in several U.S. states, including Oregon in 2013, Montana in 2014 and Washington in 2016 and 2019 as well as Canada's Alberta province in 2017.

The findings prompted importers, including Japan and South Korea, to suspend imports of North American wheat until they could confirm that no unapproved strains had entered commercial channels.

Attitudes toward genetically modified crops vary around the world. China, a top world buyer of soy and corn, allows GM crops in imported feed grains but only recently began to approve GM varieties for cultivation.

Germany, home to seed giants Bayer and BASF, imports GM soy. But domestic opposition to biotech crops is strong enough that these companies conduct their crop research abroad.

Australia grows and exports GM cotton and canola, and the country in May approved Bioceres' biotech wheat for use in foods.

Mexico, among the largest buyers of U.S. corn, has said it will halt GM corn imports for human consumption, but walked back a deadline to ban the corn for animal feed.

In the United States, some producers and wheat industry leaders have expressed interest in using biotechnology to boost wheat's profitability and appeal to farmers.

In the quarter-century since genetically modified corn and soybeans were introduced, overall U.S. plantings of those crops expanded by 13% and 37%, respectively, while U.S. wheat plantings fell by 37%, hitting the lowest in more than 100 years in 2020, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

The majority of biotech corn and soybean crops are modified for insect resistance and herbicide tolerance, traits that some wheat growers would like to access. Bioceres' drought-tolerant wheat, known as HB4, adds another element to the mix.

Recent disruptions to global wheat supplies have brought a new degree of urgency to the debate over biotech wheat.

Two trade groups, U.S. Wheat Associates and the National Association of Wheat Growers, support "the eventual commercialization" of biotech wheat, according to their websites, provided that plans are implemented to minimize market disruptions.

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by David Gregorio and Sharon Singleton)

By Julie Ingwersen


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF SE 1.74% 49.165 Delayed Quote.4.17%
BAYER AG 1.37% 57.6 Delayed Quote.17.58%
BRENT OIL 1.68% 85.74 Delayed Quote.-1.91%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.43% 637.75 End-of-day quote.-5.60%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.42% 210.582 Delayed Quote.11.40%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.25% 5.5209 Delayed Quote.-2.21%
S&P GSCI BIO FUEL INDEX 1.08% 181.2855 Real-time Quote.-3.48%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 1.03% 528.1733 Real-time Quote.-6.60%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.68% 603.3741 Real-time Quote.-1.95%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.20% 489.4 End-of-day quote.2.49%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.21% 198.27 Delayed Quote.11.77%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.61% 701.25 End-of-day quote.-11.46%
WTI 2.01% 79.614 Delayed Quote.-3.49%
All news about BASF SE
02:01pExplainer: Biotech corn and soy widely used, consumers still wary of GM wheat
RE
08:09aFears of European industry exodus to U.S. may be overdone
RE
07:25aExclusive-Russia set to mothball damaged Nord Stream gas pipelines - sources
RE
03/02Dd : BASF SE: Dr. Melanie Maas-Brunner, buy
EQ
03/02European chemicals firms downbeat on 2023 prospects
RE
03/02Energy supply: Scholz confident about next winter
DP
03/02Germany's BASF to Stop Hybrid Wheat Development in North America
MT
03/01BASF halting hybrid wheat seed development in North America
RE
03/01BASF says it is halting hybrid wheat seed development in North America
RE
03/01Basf : Personnel changes
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BASF SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 83 157 M 88 183 M 88 183 M
Net income 2023 3 522 M 3 735 M 3 735 M
Net Debt 2023 17 290 M 18 335 M 18 335 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,0x
Yield 2023 7,07%
Capitalization 43 166 M 45 775 M 45 775 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
EV / Sales 2024 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 109 013
Free-Float 100%
Chart BASF SE
Duration : Period :
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 48,33 €
Average target price 54,14 €
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Maas-Brunner Chief Technology Officer
Alison Jane Carnwath Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASF SE4.17%45 775
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD17.66%56 332
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.7.34%34 334
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-9.42%14 256
BRENNTAG SE19.99%11 741
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY6.72%10 320