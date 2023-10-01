DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Chemical giant BASF is facing a major sales program with the change at the top and in view of poorly performing businesses. The still acting CEO Martin Brudermüller is pushing ahead with the sale of parts of the group with a volume of up to ten billion euros seven months before his departure, reported the "Handelsblatt" (Monday), citing company and financial circles. Four major and smaller sales projects are on the agenda.

Brudermüller is also involved in the appointment of a successor to his own post after the Annual General Meeting at the end of April 2024, the paper said. A decision on the successor is to be made by December. The favorite is Asia board member and Brudermüller confidant Markus Kamieth (53). However, Technology Director Melanie Maas-Brunner (55) could also have a chance. A decision has not yet been made. BASF did not want to comment on the information to the Handelsblatt.

Brudermüller's plans to sell the company are said to involve four areas. On the one hand, the oil and gas subsidiary Wintershall Dea - a separation has been planned here for several years. Among others, the French oil company Totalenergies and the Norwegian oil company Equinor are said to be interested in a purchase. A sovereign wealth fund from Abu Dhabi is also in the running. BASF holds about 73 percent of the company.

Other candidates for sale include the catalysts business for combustion engines, parts of the coatings division and individual plants in the food additives business.