SCHWARZHEIDE (dpa-AFX) - The first large-scale production plant in Germany for cathode materials used as battery base material went into operation at BASF in Schwarzheide on Thursday. At the opening ceremony, German Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) stressed the importance of the site in Lusatia. He said that a certain share of production must be made domestic in Europe. It was a matter of economic security policy, independence and robustness.

At the energy company Leag, he then symbolically laid a piece of hydrogen pipeline for the new innovative storage power plant at the Jänschwalde power plant site. The Federal Minister of Economics sees progress on one of his favorite topics: Green energies as a locational advantage - and that in the Lausitz coal region. In addition to discussion and exchange, there were also protests.

The Schwarzheide plant is the second largest factory of its kind in Europe. The Lusatian production site for battery materials is part of a multi-stage investment plan to build the European value chain for electric vehicles.

At the inauguration, Habeck emphasized the importance of the Lusatia site. A certain share of production must be made domestic in Europe, he said. It's about economic security policy, independence and robustness, he said. "Independence is being created here in Schwarzheide, for Europe," the Green Party politician said at the launch. BASF's project increases Germany's sovereignty along the value chain, he said.

The factory, for which BASF has invested several 100 million euros at the site, will be able to produce materials for the cathode side of lithium-ion batteries for about 400,000 e-cars annually. Mass production is scheduled to start in 2025. Habeck was joined at the opening by BASF CEO Martin Brudermüller, EU Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic and Brandenburg Minister President Dietmar Woidke (SPD).

Sefcovic stressed the importance of creating a competitive and sustainable value chain for battery cell manufacturing in Europe. The EU battery market is growing very fast, he said. There will be a dramatic increase in demand for batteries - both for mobility and storage, he said. And competitors are entering the market, he outlined.

The Federal Ministry of Economics, together with the state of Brandenburg, is calling for the plant to receive a total of about 175 million euros. Around 150 new jobs have been created. The inauguration also marked the start of a BASF battery recycling plant. Starting in 2024, spent battery cells are to be prepared there for raw material recovery. The company thus wants to close the loop in the European battery value chain.

This was Habeck's second visit to Leag within a few months. The atmosphere at the Jänschwalde power plant site was good and constructive. The debate about an early coal phase-out had certainly been controversial in recent months, the Green politician admitted. But he said he could see how far the planning at Leag to switch to renewable energies and future innovative storage power plants had already progressed. "This is what we need now."

On this occasion, Habeck said he saw a significant difference between the Rhineland coalfield, with a planned coal phase-out in 2030, and Lusatia, where something is first being developed and built. "And then we will see what impact that has on the prospects for lignite-based power generation."

He assured Leag of his "full political support" in converting its lignite-fired power plant in Jänschwalde into an innovative storage power plant. Among other things, this would mean lobbying the EU Commission in Brussels for the modification of subsidies or the acceleration of planning. Leag board member Thorsten Kramer emphasized that he felt supported by the Federal Ministry.

East Germany's largest power producer is pushing ahead with plans to build hydrogen-capable gas-fired power plants and pure hydrogen power plants at its energy sites. Leag plans to start operating the innovation power plant in Jänschwalde in the 1st quarter of 2029. Hydrogen would be supplied as an admixture to natural gas in the first step./na/DP/stw