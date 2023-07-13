NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Analysts Jefferies cut its price target for BASF to 44 euros from 47 euros and left its rating at "hold." The weak demand that currently prevails in chemical end markets is likely to persist through the summer, analyst Chris Counihan wrote in a research note published Thursday. He believes this is not just due to destocking and cut his annual operating profit estimates by an average of 6 percent./tih/la

