CPGC to adopt BASF's OASE ® blue gas treatment technology in the actual ship application of its Onboard Carbon Capture System (OCCS)

Performance test results of system prototype witnessed by classification societies

CPGC and BASF jointly achieve commercial application of OCCS

Shanghai, China - CSSC Power (Group) Corporation Limited (CPGC) will install its advanced Onboard Carbon Capture System (OCCS) on multiple liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and utilize BASF's OASE® blue technology. To this end, both parties signed a Framework Agreement on the actual ship application of the OCCS at the 2024 Shanghai International Carbon Neutrality Expo in Technologies, Products and Achievements ("Shanghai Carbon Neutrality Expo", CNE). CPGC's OCCS aims to steer the low-carbon transformation and foster the sustainable development of the shipping industry. OASE blue is BASF's gas treatment technology designed for CO 2 capture application in flue gas, with low energy consumption, low solvent losses, and an exceptionally flexible operating range.

The actual ship application marks another significant milestone in the partnership, which comes on the heels of a Memorandum of Understanding signed by both parties at the CNE in 2023 and the completion of the system prototype testing. Currently, CPGC and BASF are working on optimizing the detailed design of the OCCS unit based on actual ship conditions, to achieve commercial applications for different types of ships. Over the past year, CPGC and BASF have conducted technical performance tests on the system prototype. The performance test runs have been validated by marine classification societies, which include the American Bureau of Shipping, Bureau Veritas and Nippon Kaiji Kyokai.

Chen Haifeng, General Manager of Environmental Protection Business Department, CPGC, said, "Guided by global carbon reduction goals and the megatrend of low-carbon transformation in the shipping industry, CPGC, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, has proactively undertaken the responsibility of promoting low-carbon development in the shipping industry with a forward-looking vision. We have worked closely with BASF to jointly address greenhouse gas emissions in the shipping industry and build a brighter future for low-carbon shipping. CPGC will continue to drive innovation and breakthroughs in low-carbon shipping technology, making every vessel a solid force in protecting our blue planet."

"We are happy to deepen our cooperation with CPGC, which boasts expertise in research and development, manufacturing and supply of marine power systems. By bringing onboard BASF's gas treatment expertise, we are dedicated to addressing the challenges of energy efficiency improvement and emission reduction in the maritime sector to meet the growing demand for maritime decarbonization," added Dr. Michael Becker, Senior Vice President, Intermediates Asia Pacific, BASF.