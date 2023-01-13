Joint News Release: Ice Ice Baby! Sustainably packaged with Styropor® Ccycled™ by BASF

Siena and Ludwigshafen, 12 January 2023 - Imballaggi Alimentari, an Italian based company specialized in the production of ice cream packaging, has launched the Remaxigel boxes made of Styropor® Ccycled™. The boxes made of EPS (expandable polystyrene) boast excellent performance and were primarily designed for artisanal ice-cream shops.

BASF's contribution to the circular economy is increasingly part of people's daily lives. Due to its production processes, Styropor®Ccycled™ has an extra edge when it comes to sustainability. The fossil raw materials needed to produce the Styropor®Ccycled™ are replaced by pyrolysis oil. Where does it come from? The pyrolysis oil used for the production of the new packaging is supplied to BASF by technology partners who carry out the chemical recycling of mixed plastic waste that would otherwise be used for energy recovery or simply disposed of in the landfill. Since recycled and fossil raw materials are mixed in BASF's interconnected production network and cannot be distinguished from each other, the recycled portion is attributed to Styropor®Ccycled™ using a mass balance approach. Compared to conventional Styropor®, the production of Styropor®Ccycled™ packaging emits 50% less CO 2 whilst offering the same quality and performance.



"Our commitment is to make the Styropor®supply chain increasingly circular. BASF has been the inventor of the traditional EPS over 70 years ago. Today, thanks to our constant commitment to R&D, we can offer our customers a more sustainable version of the traditional product as part of our global climate protection efforts", said Gregor Haverkemper, Head of Marketing Styrenic Foams BASF.



In addition, Remaxigel is among the 7 winners of the Ecodesign Call launched by CONAI, the National Packaging Consortium within the Circular Creativity Section. "We are really proud of this award that recognizes our know-how, continuous focus on technological innovation and customer-driven approach", said Michele Dell'Avanzato, R&D Manager Imballaggi Alimentari Srl. "Our secret is always looking ahead. We are already working with BASF to develop a new inner shell for the tray, from recycled materials with the aim of delivering an even more sustainable Remaxigel version that meets the high requirements for food contact," he added.



Read more about BASF's ChemCycling™ project here.



