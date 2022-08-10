Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BASF SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:22 2022-08-10 am EDT
43.91 EUR   -0.20%
06:14aLow Rhine water levels another drain on Germany's economy
RE
04:57aRhine water falls again in Germany, river shipping costs rise
RE
04:16aBASF AGAIN ACHIEVES ITS PALM COMMITMENT : 100 percent RSPO-certified palm (kernel) oil sourced in 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Low Rhine water levels another drain on Germany's economy

08/10/2022 | 06:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Drought means low water levels in Rhine and a headache for international shipping

BERLIN/LOBITH, Netherlands (Reuters) - Already bracing for recession and winter energy shortages, German businesses are grappling with the lack of another precious commodity: rain.

Weeks of baking temperatures and scant rainfall this summer have drained the water levels of the Rhine, the country's commercial artery, causing delays to shipping and pushing freight costs up more than five-fold.

Flowing from the Swiss Alps to the North Sea via German industrial heartlands, the river is a major route for products ranging from grains, to chemicals to coal.

Economists estimate the disruption could knock as much as half a percentage point off Germany's overall economic growth this year.

Barges like the Servia, a 135-metre (148 yards) vessel carrying iron ore from the port of Rotterdam to German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp's plant in Duisburg, can only load 30-40% of its capacity or risk running aground.

On a trip this week, laden with small piles of iron ore, the boat often hugged the groynes along the riverbank where the water was deepest.

In some places the Rhine was so shallow that other vessels were moored far below the quays where people walk. Signs warning people about dangerously high waters stuck out of the riverbed, and rocks lay exposed.

"Normally you have more than two meters under the ship but now you only have 40 centimetres in some places," the Servia's captain Peter Claereboets told Reuters. "And then for us the challenge is to get past those points without touching, without damaging the ship."

"Because of the low water levels, the sailing route gets narrower, and we actually start travelling like trains, in a convoy," he added.

Other boats, unable to cope with shallower waters, have stopped sailing altogether.

The resulting bottlenecks are another drag on Europe's largest economy, which is grappling with high inflation, supply chain disruptions and soaring gas prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

Freight charges on the Rhine have risen to around 110 euros ($112) per tonne from around 20 euros in June for a liquid tanker barge. Chemicals group BASF last week said it could not rule out production cuts.

Credit rating agency Moody's said the low Rhine water levels will increase costs for chemicals companies, particularly those with production facilities on the upper Rhine, and could lead to production cuts.

Coal power plants - now back in fashion as an alternative to Russian gas supplies - face supply shortages with boats unable to take on enough coal.

Utility Uniper, which turned to the German government for a bailout in July after becoming an early casualty of the energy crisis, has since warned of possible output cuts at two of its plants that make up 4% of Germany's coal-generated electricity capacity.

To the south, Switzerland is releasing 245,000 cubic metres of its oil reserves to plug supply constraints caused by the low Rhine levels.

GROWTH AT RISK

The situation has prompted comparisons with 2018, when Rhine levels also plunged.

"It might not be a mistake to assume at this point that the low water will weigh on GDP by a quarter to half a percentage point," said Jens-Oliver Niklasch, an economist at LBBW.

"I think it's more dangerous this time because the supply situation is tight anyway and the coal-fired power plants in particular, which are extremely important for generating electricity, are likely to be hit harder."

Stefan Schneider, an economist at Deutsche Bank, expects the German economy will fall into a mild recession from the third quarter and that overall growth in 2022 would be 1.2%.

"If water levels continue to drop, growth could also drop just below 1%," he said.

The extent of the drop in Rhine water level is monitored at a chokepoint at Kaub in southwestern Germany, where it reached 48 cm on Wednesday compared with the 1.5 metres needed to carry fully loaded vessels.

"If you compare this with the last few years, the water levels are exceptionally low," said Christian Hellbach of Waterways and Shipping Office in Duisburg.

Some companies have adapted since the 2018 drought. In an emailed statement, BASF said it had implemented an early warning system for low water levels and is also chartering and developing ships suitable for shallower waters.

German coal importers meanwhile hope river levels will rise soon to allow them to meet a demand that, as the war in Ukraine grinds on, shows no sign of abating.

"Before the war it was definitely 1 in 10 boats were doing coal, and since the war we're definitely at 1 in 5, probably more. So coal transport since the war in Ukraine jumped up all at once," Claereboets said.

($1 = 0.9793 euros)

(Reporting by Rene Wagner, Toby Sterling, Vera Eckert, Esther Verkaik, Piroschka van de Wouw, Andreas Kranz, Max Schwarz, Michael Hogan; writing by Matthias Williams. Editing by Jane Merriman)

By Rene Wagner and Toby Sterling


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF SE -0.23% 43.92 Delayed Quote.-28.79%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -0.01% 8.72 Delayed Quote.-20.79%
ENERGY S.P.A. 1.73% 2.645 Delayed Quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.16% 95.16 Delayed Quote.20.61%
MOODY'S CORPORATION -0.74% 310.52 Delayed Quote.-20.50%
THYSSENKRUPP AG -0.10% 5.864 Delayed Quote.-39.41%
UNIPER SE -2.94% 7.1 Delayed Quote.-82.49%
VESSEL CO., LTD. -0.37% 8140 End-of-day quote.129.30%
WTI -1.17% 89.455 Delayed Quote.16.88%
All news about BASF SE
06:14aLow Rhine water levels another drain on Germany's economy
RE
04:57aRhine water falls again in Germany, river shipping costs rise
RE
04:16aBASF AGAIN ACHIEVES ITS PALM COMMITM : 100 percent RSPO-certified palm (kernel) oil source..
PU
02:21aSika's MBCC acquisition delayed after UK inquiry launched
RE
08/08BASF SE : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
08/08Rhine level in Germany falls again, ships only part-loaded
RE
08/08BASF SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/05Rhine water level falls again in Germany, raising freight costs
RE
08/05BASF SE : Jefferies is Neutral
MD
08/04Bayer CEO Says Arbitration Court Close to Ruling on BASF Overpayment Claims
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BASF SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 86 591 M 88 566 M 88 566 M
Net income 2022 4 907 M 5 019 M 5 019 M
Net Debt 2022 17 123 M 17 513 M 17 513 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,06x
Yield 2022 7,89%
Capitalization 39 544 M 40 446 M 40 446 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 110 725
Free-Float 100%
Chart BASF SE
Duration : Period :
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 44,00 €
Average target price 56,25 €
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Maas-Brunner Chief Technology Officer
Alison Jane Carnwath Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASF SE-28.79%40 446
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-13.70%52 189
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-27.41%29 373
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED7.61%16 926
FMC CORPORATION-2.31%13 522
SASOL LIMITED32.43%12 996