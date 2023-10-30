KASSEL (dpa-AFX) - Oil and gas group Wintershall Dea felt the impact of lower gas prices in particular in the third quarter. In the three months to the end of September, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and exploration costs (Ebitdax) fell 53 percent year-on-year to 964 million euros, BASF's majority-owned subsidiary said in Kassel on Monday. Receivables fell slightly due to unplanned maintenance work at two gas fields in Norway. The figures no longer include the Russian business because Wintershall Dea intends to withdraw from the country. The bottom line was an adjusted profit of 61 million euros, compared with 429 million a year earlier.

Wintershall Dea emerged from the merger of Wintershall Holding and Dea in 2019. BASF holds a good 70 percent of Wintershall Dea. The rest is owned by LetterOne, an investment company./mne/stk