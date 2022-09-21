Advanced search
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:38 2022-09-21 pm EDT
41.67 EUR   +0.16%
01:20pMOVES-Platinum Equity hires M&A veteran Eldridge from Citi-sources
RE
08:11aBASF SE : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
08:10aBASF : Joint Press Release Energiekontor and BASF agree on a program to increase the efficiency of wind turbines
PU
MOVES-Platinum Equity hires M&A veteran Eldridge from Citi-sources

09/21/2022 | 01:20pm EDT
NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Nathan Eldridge, a mergers and acquisitions (M&A) banker specializing in the industrial sector, has left Citigroup Inc after almost three decades to join private equity firm Platinum Equity LLC, people familiar with the matter said.

Eldridge will be a managing director in the Los Angeles headquarters of Platinum Equity and report to partner and global M&A co-head Jacob Kotzubei, the sources said.

Eldridge's areas of expertise include industrial, chemical, building products and services companies, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Platinum Equity, which has approximately $36 billion in assets under management, is in the process of raising a new $12 billion buyout fund, according to one source familiar with the process.

The firm landed some of its biggest deals ever last year, spending $7.2 billion to acquire electronics distributor Ingram Micro Inc from a unit of Chinese aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA Group, and $5.25 billion to snap up specialty chemicals group Solenis from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and BASF SE. (Reporting by David Carnevali in New York; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF SE 0.24% 41.7 Delayed Quote.-32.66%
CITIGROUP INC. 0.04% 47.315 Delayed Quote.-21.76%
ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.85% 17.785 End-of-day quote.21.16%
Financials
Sales 2022 87 234 M 87 138 M 87 138 M
Net income 2022 4 984 M 4 979 M 4 979 M
Net Debt 2022 16 548 M 16 530 M 16 530 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,61x
Yield 2022 8,28%
Capitalization 37 277 M 37 236 M 37 236 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 110 725
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Maas-Brunner Chief Technology Officer
Alison Jane Carnwath Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASF SE-32.66%37 236
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-20.31%45 075
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-32.84%27 174
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED15.09%18 071
FMC CORPORATION-3.25%13 392
SASOL LIMITED19.50%11 000