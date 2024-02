Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as traders rotated into cyclical sectors betting that the Federal Reserve will engineer a soft landing for the economy.

German chemicals giant BASF will cut jobs as it plans to launch another cost-cutting program targeting its Ludwigshafen site, and confirmed its year-end results.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-24 1802ET