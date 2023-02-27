Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  BASF SE
  News
  Summary
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:29:59 2023-02-27 am EST
48.82 EUR   +1.56%
Metzler lowers BASF to aSella - Not much to gain 2023
DP
02/24ADRs End Lower, BASF SE, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA Trade Actively
DJ
02/24Bleak Economic Data, Outlook Push German Stocks Deep in Red
MT
Metzler lowers BASF to aSella - Not much to gain 2023

02/27/2023 | 03:51am EST
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Bankhaus Metzler downgraded BASF to "sell" from "buy" and cut its price target to 41 euros from 59 euros. The outlook for the chemical group's cash inflow has deteriorated with a view to the coming years, analyst David Varga wrote in a research note presented on Monday. The increase in planned investment raises concerns that free cash flow from operations will not be sufficient to cover the dividend until the China Verbund fully starts production. In addition, the company's management has been cautious about the recovery in demand, partly because there are no signs of China's hoped-for recovery. He also said the company plans to shut down the TDI plant in Ludwigshafen, which would be an advantage for competitors. "There is not much to gain this year," Varga concluded of the stock./mis/ag

Publication of the original study: 27.02.2023 / 07:56 / CET

First disclosure of the original study: 27.02.2023 / 07:56 / CET


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 82 544 M 87 090 M 87 090 M
Net income 2023 3 734 M 3 939 M 3 939 M
Net Debt 2023 17 024 M 17 962 M 17 962 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,6x
Yield 2023 7,20%
Capitalization 41 755 M 44 054 M 44 054 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
EV / Sales 2024 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 111 768
Free-Float 100%
Chart BASF SE
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 48,07 €
Average target price 54,14 €
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Maas-Brunner Chief Technology Officer
Alison Jane Carnwath Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASF SE3.62%44 054
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD17.94%56 677
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.6.25%33 422
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-10.76%13 946
BRENNTAG SE19.69%11 652
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY2.95%9 956