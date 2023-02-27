Metzler lowers BASF to aSella - Not much to gain 2023

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Bankhaus Metzler downgraded BASF to "sell" from "buy" and cut its price target to 41 euros from 59 euros. The outlook for the chemical group's cash inflow has deteriorated with a view to the coming years, analyst David Varga wrote in a research note presented on Monday. The increase in planned investment raises concerns that free cash flow from operations will not be sufficient to cover the dividend until the China Verbund fully starts production. In addition, the company's management has been cautious about the recovery in demand, partly because there are no signs of China's hoped-for recovery. He also said the company plans to shut down the TDI plant in Ludwigshafen, which would be an advantage for competitors. "There is not much to gain this year," Varga concluded of the stock./mis/ag

Publication of the original study: 27.02.2023 / 07:56 / CET

First disclosure of the original study: 27.02.2023 / 07:56 / CET