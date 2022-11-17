Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BASF SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:19 2022-11-17 am EST
48.62 EUR   -1.91%
09:09aR&d Webcast : Driving sustainability with microorganisms
PU
08:13aMerck picks Goldman Sachs to launch pigments sale in 2023 - sources
RE
02:28aBASF CEO: China not suddenly bad, but there are red lines
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

R&D Webcast: Driving sustainability with microorganisms

11/17/2022 | 09:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Driving sustainability with microorganisms

Dr. Melanie Maas-Brunner

Member of the Board of Executive Directors and Chief Technology Officer of BASF SE

BASF R&D Webcast, November 17, 2022

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current estimates and projections of the Board of Executive Directors and currently available information. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of the future developments and results outlined therein. These are dependent on a number of factors; they involve various risks and uncertainties; and they are based on assumptions that may not prove to be accurate. Such risk factors include those discussed in Opportunities and Risks on pages 151 to 160 of the BASF Report 2021. BASF does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation above and beyond the legal requirements.

1 BASF R&D Webcast, November 17, 2022 | Driving sustainability with microorganisms

Multiple challenges ahead

Circular

economy

Climate

neutrality

Non-toxic/

zero

Digitalpollution transfor-

mation

2 BASF R&D Webcast, November 17, 2022 | Driving sustainability with microorganisms

Continuous commitment to sustainability

Invest in wind energy, PPAs

CO2-free hydrogen

Climate

Electrification of processes

Product carbon footprint

neutrality

Strong focus on digitalization in R&D

Digital Supercomputer

Process optimization through transfor- digitalization

mation

  • ChemCyclingTM
  • Recycling of polymers
    Circular Battery recycling

economy

Portfolio steering Ecoefficiency

Non-toxic/ analysisBiodegradables

zero

pollution

3 BASF R&D Webcast, November 17, 2022 | Driving sustainability with microorganisms

Our global innovation setup benefits our customers and supports the transformation towards sustainability

Operating divisions

Our

customers

Group research

Research alliances1

Product research embedded in operating divisions to adapt fast to rapidly evolving market trends, cater to customer requirements and drive innovation

Research capabilities bundled in one research division with presence in all regions to leverage BASF's Know-howVerbund

Global network of top universities, research institutes and companies drives innovation

1 BASF's Academic Research Alliances, academia, industry partners, startups

4 BASF R&D Webcast, November 17, 2022 | Driving sustainability with microorganisms

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 14:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BASF SE
09:09aR&d Webcast : Driving sustainability with microorganisms
PU
08:13aMerck picks Goldman Sachs to launch pigments sale in 2023 - sources
RE
02:28aBASF CEO: China not suddenly bad, but there are red lines
RE
11/16BASF, ThyssenKrupp, OMV Join Consortium to Develop Sustainable Aviation Fuel
MT
11/16OMV, BASF, Thyssenkrupp Team Up to Produce Green Aviation Fuel
DJ
11/16BASF SE : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11/15Basf : achieves ‘Lower Carbon Footprint' certification for Geraniol Extra BMBcertTM ..
PU
11/15BASF SE : Jefferies sticks Neutral
MD
11/14BASF SE : Barclays reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
11/14Basf : Kepler Cheuvreux Global Agriculture Forum
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BASF SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 88 164 M 91 713 M 91 713 M
Net income 2022 4 883 M 5 080 M 5 080 M
Net Debt 2022 16 661 M 17 331 M 17 331 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,17x
Yield 2022 6,83%
Capitalization 44 341 M 46 126 M 46 126 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 111 768
Free-Float 100%
Chart BASF SE
Duration : Period :
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 49,57 €
Average target price 53,76 €
Spread / Average Target 8,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Maas-Brunner Chief Technology Officer
Alison Jane Carnwath Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASF SE-19.76%46 126
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-11.22%50 671
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-14.42%34 343
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED8.93%16 740
SASOL LIMITED15.66%11 031
BRENNTAG SE-17.62%10 537