R&D Webcast: Driving sustainability with microorganisms

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current estimates and projections of the Board of Executive Directors and currently available information. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of the future developments and results outlined therein. These are dependent on a number of factors; they involve various risks and uncertainties; and they are based on assumptions that may not prove to be accurate. Such risk factors include those discussed in Opportunities and Risks on pages 151 to 160 of the BASF Report 2021. BASF does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation above and beyond the legal requirements.
Multiple challenges ahead
Circular
economy
Climate
neutrality
Non-toxic/
zero
Digitalpollution transfor-
mation
Continuous commitment to sustainability
Invest in wind energy, PPAs
CO2-free hydrogen
Climate
Electrification of processes
Product carbon footprint
neutrality
Strong focus on digitalization in R&D
Digital Supercomputer
Process optimization through transfor- digitalization
mation
ChemCyclingTM
Recycling of polymers Circular Battery recycling
economy
Portfolio steering Ecoefficiency
Non-toxic/analysisBiodegradables
zero
pollution
Our global innovation setup benefits our customers and supports the transformation towards sustainability
Operating divisions
Our
customers
Group research
Research alliances1
Product research embedded in operating divisions to adapt fast to rapidly evolving market trends, cater to customer requirements and drive innovation
Research capabilities bundled in one research division with presence in all regions to leverage BASF'sKnow-howVerbund
Global network of top universities, research institutes and companies drives innovation
1 BASF's Academic Research Alliances, academia, industry partners, startups
