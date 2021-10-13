SEPAWA 2021: BASF showcases sustainable and digital solutions on virtual platform

Ideally equipped for sustainability and digitalization in detergents and cleaners: expanded sustainability portfolio for a reduced carbon footprint and enhanced digital customer experience with Rediso ® 2.0

BASF's Care Creations® presents its latest sustainable product innovations meeting the expectations of eco-conscious consumers

SEPAWA, one of Europe's largest congresses for the laundry and home care, cosmetics and fragrance industry in Europe, is to be a digital event once again this year. BASF and its European distribution organization BTC Europe will be presenting solutions for applications in the home care, industrial & institutional cleaning and personal care markets on the virtual SEPAWA platform from October 13 to 15, 2021.

Efficient and sustainable solutions for detergents and cleaning products

Consumers are increasingly turning to detergents and cleaning products based on renewable raw materials. These can help conserve fossil resources and reduce carbon footprint.BASF Home Care and I&I Europe offers formulation solutions that enable customers to differentiate themselves in the marketplace while meeting consumer demand for sustainable products.

With its expanded EcoBalanced portfolio, BASF Home Care and I&I Europe offers customers a solution enabling them to combine high quality with lower environmental impact without having to compromise on performance. All EcoBalanced products are produced according to the principle of biomass balancing: Instead of fossil raw materials, 100 percent renewables are used in the production Verbund, which helps to reduce carbon emissions. In addition, all EcoBalanced products are certified according to the global REDcert2 system.

BASF Home Care and I&I Europe is also significantly expanding its portfolio of palm-based surfactants with RSPO certification. BASF now offers its customers around 150 surfactants certified according to the RSPO "Mass Balance" standard. RSPO-certified products contribute to the sustainable production of palm (kernel) oil and thus to meeting important sustainability requirements of BASF customers in Europe. RSPO-certified production of palm (kernel) oil shows around 36 percent lower global warming impact than non-certified production. Compared to conventional sourcing, BASF thus contributed to a saving of more than 300,000 metric tons of carbon emission in 2020.

Innovative "Performance Booster" for deep-cleaned laundry

Consumers want detergents that effectively remove tough stains on textiles. BASF now adds the new additive Sokalan® SR 400 within the "Performance Booster" range to help detergent formulations achieve even better washing results, especially for stubborn stains like collar rings and grease spots. At the same time, this powerful advanced Performance Booster stops dirt from penetrating and leaves clothes looking like new after washing. What's more, it banishes stubborn stains even in a low-temperature wash - the environment benefits from reduced energy consumption.

Digitalization creates added value for customers

Rediso® 2.0 makes digital so easy. Quick answers, individual solutions and access to in-depth knowledge: with Rediso, BASF Home Care and I&I Europe has developed a digital platform to meet these requirements of the laundry and home care industry. As well as sporting a new look, the smart solution now offers next-level technology. Customers can look forward to a cutting-edge, straightforward search experience across an extensive data pool, a helpful call assistant, and an easy-to-use interface. And with Rediso's built-in simulator, customers can optimize their hand dishwash formulations in less time. By providing relevant information around the clock, Rediso creates an outstanding digital customer experience.

BASF's Care Creations® presents high-performing, sustainable product innovations

Consumer demand for natural cosmetics is growing rapidly, prompting personal care manufacturers to find eco-friendly alternatives to tried-and-true solutions. During the virtual SEPAWA, BASF's Care Creations® presents its latest renewable-based innovations for sustainable personal care applications.

Texapon® SFA UP Powder and Plantapon® SFA: 100 percent naturally derived, ultra-mild surfactants for versatile rinse-off products

BASF expands its SFA product family with two new surfactants that are both

100 percent derived from natural, renewable RSPO-certified resources and readily biodegradable: Texapon® SFA UP Powder, the dried unpreserved Texapon® SFA in powder form, and Plantapon® SFA, a blend of Alkyl Polyglucoside (APG®) and Texapon SFA.

Texapon SFA UP Powder and Plantapon SFA are both suitable as alternatives to surfactants containing sulfate or ethylene oxide derivatives. As they are ultra-mild on the skin and mucous membrane, they can even be used for tear-free formulations in baby products and at the same time provide a creamy, rich foam. Their long-term stability makes them perfect for formulations in the low pH range (4.5 to 5.5).

Additionally, Texapon SFA UP Powder and Plantapon SFA can act as conditioning boosters as they enhance the conditioning performance of cationic polymers in shampoos. Good wet and dry combability results were achieved even without the presence of polymers, allowing for easy to use, convenience driven head-to-toe cosmetic solutions. Texapon SFA UP Powder allows for zero waste rinse-off bar concepts and is the ideal choice for customers striving to meet the consumer trend for solid personal care products.

The products complement the already existing portfolio of BASF's SFA product family comprising Texapon® SFA, a very mild anionic surfactant based on sustainable, RSPO-certified, renewable resources, and Dehyton® SFA, a blend of Texapon SFA and betaine.

Hydagen® Clean: natural texturizing polymer

With the COSMOS-approved texturizing biopolymer Hydagen® Clean, BASF now offers another natural alternative to synthetic polymers. The cold-processable rheology modifier, obtained from the tuber of the konjac plant native to southwest China, is suitable for aqueous systems like gels, fluids and serums, as well as more novel formats such as patches, jellies and peel-off formulations. Its film-forming and gelation properties allow for exceptional textures.It is the perfect addition to BASF's Care Creations existing biopolymer portfolio, which is built on a class of natural rheology modifiers including Rheocare® XGN (pure vegan xanthan gum) and Hydagen® 558 P (based on algae).

Seanactiv™: fucoidan-rich algae extract helps to refresh and revitalize the eye contour

The eye area is the first part of the body to reveal visible signs of fatigue, stress, an unhealthy lifestyle and aging. With Seanactiv™, BASF's Care Creations has developed a new ingredient based on the organic-certified marine algae fucus vesiculosus that improves eye contour appearance within the first week of application. The ingredient harnesses the power of the active fucoidan molecule present in the algae to provide a three-step action: it improves the appearance of both dark circles and crow's feet wrinkles and enhances skin luminosity of the eye area for a fresher, healthier complexion. Seanactiv is 99.8 percent from natural origin and complies with the COSMOS standard for natural and organic cosmetics.

Exchanging expertise

Experts from BASF have prepared online lectures for the 'Forum for Innovations', the 'European Detergents Conference' and the 'Scientific Conference':

Wednesday, October 13 Time Speaker Topic Location 10:15 - 10:30am Corinna Boehme/

Sven Biermann Enabling Consumer Perceivable Benefits for Modern Automatic Dishwashing Room 4 11:15 - 11:30am Márcio Ferreira From Touchpoints to Journeys: Building a Solid Digital Path for End-to-end Customer Experience Room 4 01:30 - 01:45pm Frederik Hilgers EcoBalanced - Performance and Sustainability in Balance Room 4 01:30 - 01:45pm Petra Schulte Hydagen® Clean - Natural texturizing polymer Room 3 Thursday, October 14 Time Speaker Topic Location 04:10 - 04:20pm Ulf Mersiowsky/Gerhard Merkle Sustainable Solutions for the Home Care and I&I Market Room 1 Friday, October 15 Time Speaker Topic Location 09:30 - 09:45am Arend J. Kingma UV-Stabilizers for EU Ecolabel Formulations Room 2 09:30 - 09:45am Ina Wierichs Texapon® SFA UP Powder & Plantapon® SFA: 100% natural, ultra-mild for solid, no-waste rinse-off products Room 3 10:00 - 10:15am Maria de Moragas/

Catharina Wohlmuth Sokalan® SR 400 A - The innovative Performance Booster for Deep-cleaned Laundry Room 2

P-21-344