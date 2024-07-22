As leading baby bottle brand in China, Thyseed specializes in baby feeding products development

BASF's transparent polyphenylsulfone Ultrason ® P 3010 features high strength, design freedom and resistance to superheated steam

Thyseed and BASF enter into strategic cooperation to explore possibilities of Ultrason® in other baby feeding products

Baby bottles of the baby feeding and nurturing products brand Thyseed are now made of BASF's high-performance thermoplastic Ultrason®. The bottles for babies and toddlers benefit from the BASF polyphenylsulfone (PPSU) Ultrason® P 3010 in several ways: It is approved for food contact and features excellent mechanical strength, chemical resistance as well as resistance to superheated steam at 134°C. These properties ensure that the baby bottles are safe to use, while being lightweight and shatter-proof. They easily withstand the high temperatures in dishwashers and microwave ovens and can thus be reused many times without losing their excellent mechanical properties or their optical appearance. Thyseed and BASF have also entered into a strategic cooperation to explore the advantages of Ultrason® for other products of Thyseed in China and beyond.

"Thyseed has been committed to customizing the world's best products, with exquisite materials and processes, innovative product design and services, to protect babies' entrance into the world," says Wang Hao, Brand Founder and CEO of Thyseed. "Through the use of BASF's high-performance PPSU, our products will set new safety and quality standards in the global market. At the same time, it will also help Thyseed to further expand internationally and enhance our brand competitiveness. The cooperation with BASF is not limited to the supply of Ultrason® but involves further development to ensure that this high-performance material can be effectively applied to our products, thereby improving their overall quality and user experience." The strategic cooperation, which was officially signed at a launch event in Shanghai on July 17, 2024, will include collaboration on technical innovations as well as exchanges on trends and sustainability topics like reusability and high health standards.

"We are looking forward to further exploring the important baby feeding products market with a renowned and pioneering company like Thyseed", says Mia Pettersson, Head of Global Specialty Polymers at BASF. "With our high-performance Ultrason®, Thyseed can manufacture baby bottles and other infant nurturing products in numerous designs, shapes and colors. Ultrason® has proven its value for baby bottle manufacturers in many countries: They can choose the most suitable material from our portfolio and rely on our on-site technical application support and the global availability of the different grades." The transparent, lightly honey-colored Ultrason® P 3010 is a medium viscosity grade with superior toughness and stress crack resistance. It is well-suited for injection stretch blow molding, which is the most widespread manufacturing process for baby bottles in Asia. The production advantages of Ultrason® P 3010: rapid cycle times and easy processing with suitably configured hot runner systems without scrap losses.

Ultrason® for drinking bottles

Ultrason® is the trade name for BASF's product range of polyethersulfone (Ultrason® E), polysulfone (Ultrason® S) and polyphenylsulfone (Ultrason® P). Ultrason® P is the ideal, odor- and taste-less material for manufacturing high-quality, safe and stylish drinking bottles for babies and adults alike: It is food contact compliant in the US, the EU and China, showing no discoloration by contact with all kinds of juices and soft drinks as well as green or black tea. Bottles made of Ultrason® P are lightweight, shatter-proof and exhibit good transparency. Ultrason® brands can substitute thermosets, metals and ceramics in many household and catering applications because of their extraordinary property profile.

For more information:

www.thyseed.com

www.ultrason.basf.com/householdcatering