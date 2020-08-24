Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  BASF SE    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Storebrand divests out of Exxon, others over climate lobbying

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 12:02am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The chemical company BASF building in Levallois-Perret is seen at sunset

Storebrand, Norway's largest private asset manager, has divested from ExxonMobil, Chevron, Rio Tinto and BASF citing their lobbying practices regarding climate.

The stakes were small compared to Storebrand's $91 billion in assets under management but their sale marks an escalation from the company's historical preference to engage with companies over such issues.

The move comes amid growing concern about trade groups lobbying to soften green finance rules in Europe.

"If you have corporates that are spending a lot of resources and energy to try to avoid that regulation that is required, that is clearly not supportive and not in the long-term interest of anybody, if you want to reach the climate goals or the (United Nations') sustainable development goals," Storebrand Asset Management CEO Jan Erik Saugestad told Reuters.

Governments across the world are tightening rules on carbon dioxide emissions as they aim to meet the terms of the Paris Agreement on climate.

Storebrand said it had sold its $12.3 million stake in ExxonMobil, a $10.4 million stake in Chevron, a $3.8 million stake in miner Rio Tinto and its $2.7 million holding in chemicals company BASF.

Chevron said its board of directors was considering a recent shareholder proposal calling for increased disclosure on climate change-related lobbying and was working to take appropriate action to address shareholders' concerns about this "important issue".

"Chevron engages with numerous third-party organizations that take positions on a range of issues, including climate change," a company spokesman told Reuters.

"We are not always aligned with all the views of those organisations, but it's important for us to be part of conversations on challenging issues where there are multiple points of view."

ExxonMobil said "society faces a dual challenge of increasing supplies of energy to meet the demand of a growing world population while also addressing the risks of climate change.

"Our company plays an important role in addressing both aspects of that challenge," the company said in a statement.

Rio Tinto declined to comment on Storebrand's decision. It says on its website that each industry association it joins is different and include a range of different views which may differ from Rio Tinto's views.

"We believe that diverse and differing views should be heard and are an important step in finding compromise that allows progress to be made," it said.

BASF was not immediately available for comment.

(Editing by Jason Neely)

By Gwladys Fouche and Simon Jessop

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF SE -0.40% 49.565 Delayed Quote.-26.41%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 0.32% 85.08 Delayed Quote.-29.40%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -0.75% 41.01 Delayed Quote.-41.23%
RIO TINTO GROUP -0.53% 100.71 End-of-day quote.0.31%
RIO TINTO PLC 0.56% 4683.5 Delayed Quote.4.06%
STOREBRAND ASA 1.28% 52.42 Delayed Quote.-24.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BASF SE
12:02aStorebrand divests out of Exxon, others over climate lobbying
RE
08/19BASF : August 18, 2020 - BASF invests to produce Uvinul® A Plus in Asia
PU
08/19BASF : and Idemitsu joint venture to cease operation of production plant for 1,4..
PU
08/19BASF SE : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
08/19Wintershall expects to turn cash positive by end of year
RE
08/19Wintershall Dea CEO rejects U.S. sanctions bid on Nord Stream 2
RE
08/19Japan's Idemitsu Kosan to end petrochemical JV with BASF, close plant
RE
08/18BASF named to Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index
GL
08/18BASF : Venture Capital to Invest in AI Company IntelliSense.io
DJ
08/14EU 'highly concerned' by U.S. stance on Nord Stream pipeline
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 56 393 M 66 529 M 66 529 M
Net income 2020 1 070 M 1 263 M 1 263 M
Net Debt 2020 14 658 M 17 292 M 17 292 M
P/E ratio 2020 39,7x
Yield 2020 6,11%
Capitalization 45 524 M 53 628 M 53 707 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 117 563
Free-Float 100%
Chart BASF SE
Duration : Period :
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 53,49 €
Last Close Price 49,57 €
Spread / Highest target 33,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board & CTO
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel CFO & Vice Chairman-Executive Board
Franz Fehrenbach Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Denise Schellemans Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASF SE-26.41%53 628
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.5.31%49 876
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-14.11%40 463
ROYAL DSM N.V.13.78%26 372
FMC CORPORATION7.52%13 906
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG-10.22%13 387
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group