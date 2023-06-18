Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BASF SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:39:37 2023-06-16 am EDT
45.70 EUR   -1.41%
06/18'The intention met with approval': 50 years ago, name BASF was born
DP
06/18Scholz faces tricky balancing act in Germany-China talks
RE
06/16Pyrum Jump-starts Phased Commissioning of Tires Recycling Plant in Dillingen, Germany
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

'The intention met with approval': 50 years ago, name BASF was born

06/18/2023 | 11:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - Anniversary for four letters: It was exactly 50 years ago Tuesday that Badische Anilin- und Sodafabrik AG in Ludwigshafen gave itself the now internationally known company name BASF. A big step for the company, a small step for the shareholders - if you believe the employee newspaper of the time. The far-reaching decision of June 20, 1973, appears there in a lengthy report on the Annual Meeting with just one sentence. The text states that the management's intention to simplify the name had met with approval. The company had been founded in Mannheim in 1865. Shortly afterwards, it moved to the other side of the Rhine./wo/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about BASF SE
06/18'The intention met with approval': 50 years ago, name ..
DP
06/18Scholz faces tricky balancing act in Germany-China talks
RE
06/16Pyrum Jump-starts Phased Commissioning of Tires Recycling Plant in Dillingen, Germany
MT
06/16Chinese delegation to meet with Germany's top corporate brass next week
RE
06/15Basf : Petronas Chemicals Sdn. Bhd. in Kuantan 2022
PU
06/15Basf : in Indien Factsheet 2022
PU
06/15Basf : in Korea 2022
PU
06/15Basf : in Japan 2022
PU
06/15Basf : in India Factsheet 2022
PU
06/15Basf : Decentral manufacturing and digital inventory startup Replique spins off from BASF ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BASF SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 81 531 M 89 066 M 89 066 M
Net income 2023 3 580 M 3 910 M 3 910 M
Net Debt 2023 17 085 M 18 664 M 18 664 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,3x
Yield 2023 7,39%
Capitalization 40 849 M 44 624 M 44 624 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
EV / Sales 2024 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 109 013
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart BASF SE
Duration : Period :
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 45,70 €
Average target price 54,05 €
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Dirk Elvermann Chief Financial & Digital Officer
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Maas-Brunner Chief Technology Officer
Alison Jane Carnwath Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASF SE-1.49%44 624
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD50.91%69 751
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.1.57%31 860
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED5.79%16 737
BRENNTAG SE20.63%12 124
SOLVAY SA9.46%11 707
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer