'The intention met with approval': 50 years ago, name BASF was born

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - Anniversary for four letters: It was exactly 50 years ago Tuesday that Badische Anilin- und Sodafabrik AG in Ludwigshafen gave itself the now internationally known company name BASF. A big step for the company, a small step for the shareholders - if you believe the employee newspaper of the time. The far-reaching decision of June 20, 1973, appears there in a lengthy report on the Annual Meeting with just one sentence. The text states that the management's intention to simplify the name had met with approval. The company had been founded in Mannheim in 1865. Shortly afterwards, it moved to the other side of the Rhine./wo/DP/zb