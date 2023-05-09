Advanced search
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:51:33 2023-05-09 am EDT
46.76 EUR   -0.48%
08:41aSplash-free - CTS systems with Easyconnect
AQ
08:39aThree BASF women in manufacturing honored at the 2023 Women MAKE Awards
GL
07:48aBASF SE : Warburg Research sticks Neutral
MD
Three BASF women in manufacturing honored at the 2023 Women MAKE Awards

05/09/2023 | 08:39am EDT
FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three BASF leaders in manufacturing were among 130 women recognized nationally at The Manufacturing Institute’s (MI) annual Women MAKE Awards. This national awards program honors women who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers across all levels of the manufacturing industry, from the factory floor to the executive level.

BASF’s 2023 award winners include:

  • Women MAKE Honoree: Carol Easley, Operations Director, Polyol North America
  • Women MAKE Honoree: Cara Madzy, Vice President Operations, Coatings Americas
  • Women MAKE Emerging Leader: Lindsey Daniels, Process Safety Specialist

“We are proud to celebrate the 2023 Women MAKE Award recipients who are making a difference at BASF and shaping the future of manufacturing,” said Marc Ehrhardt, President, BASF North America. “It is role models like you, who drive innovation, and at the same time inspire the next generation of female talent in our industry. At BASF we know the value of different perspectives and experiences, and we stay committed to attracting, developing, and retaining great female talent.”

The Women MAKE Awards are part of the MI’s Women MAKE America initiative, which is the nation’s marquee program to close the gender gap in manufacturing. Women account for about half of the U.S. labor force but represent less than one-third of the manufacturing workforce. Women MAKE America aims to create a 21st-century manufacturing workforce by empowering and inspiring women in the industry.

“The biggest challenge facing manufacturers continues to be the growing workforce crisis, and women are the industry’s largest talent opportunity; bringing just 6% more women into manufacturing would fill all open jobs in the sector today,” said MI President and Executive Director Carolyn Lee. “That is exactly why the Women MAKE Awards are so important and powerful. These are the women who will inspire our next generation of female talent to pursue a career in this industry.”

BASF sponsored the annual awards ceremony, which was held in Washington, D.C. on April 20. For more information about BASF careers and efforts that promote women in manufacturing, visit www.basf.us/women.

About BASF

BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has approximately 16,000 employees in North America and had sales of $25.7 billion in 2022. For more information about BASF’s North American operations, visit www.basf.com/us.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €87.3 billion in 2022. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at www.basf.com.

Media Relations contact
Sarah Haneline
225-339-7794
Sarah.haneline@basf.com


