Three first places: BASF receives BSB innovation awards for Emollient Jockey, Lamesoft® Balance and PeptAIde™ 4.0

Industry consulting agency BSB honors important contributions for innovative ingredients and cosmetic products

Winner in the category 'Concepts': BASF's Emollient Jockey enables users to easily find the best-performing emollient for their formulation

Winner in the sub-category 'Functionals and Recipients': Lamesoft ® Balance stabilizes wax-based dispersions in hair and skin cleansing formulations

Winner in the sub-category 'Actives - Pigmentation, Brightness, Silent Inflammation': BASF's naturally derived active ingredient PeptAIde™ 4.0 protects skin and hair against silent inflammation

Duesseldorf-Holthausen, Germany - April 22, 2021 - BASF's Care Creations® has received the first prize of the BSB Innovation Award 2021 in three categories. Emollient Jockey, a digital tool that provides comprehensive data on an emollient's characteristics and performance, achieved first place in the 'Concepts' category. BASF's readily biodegradable Lamesoft® Balance, a product for the stabilization of ingredients in skin and hair cleansing formulations, achieved first place in the 'Functionals and Recipients' sub-category of 'Cosmetics'. Finally, the active ingredient PeptAIde™ 4.0, a plant-based product derived from rice proteins, was awarded first place in the section 'Pigmentation, Brightness, Silent Inflammation' of the 'Actives' sub-category.

'I am very proud that to date, we have been honored by BSB nineteen times for our solutions. This recognition motivates us even more to continue to support our customers in developing high-performing, state-of-the-art and above all sustainable cosmetic products - be it with innovative ingredients or new, complementary digital technologies that facilitate efficient product development and effective product design,' said Christian Somigliana, Market Development Personal Care Europe.

BASF's award-winning offers for Personal Care

Increasing personalization continues to drive growth in the beauty industry. Manufacturers maintain diverse brands to meet varying consumer needs, which requires considerable resources and time. As a market leader in emollients, BASF's Care Creations® has complemented its portfolio of sustainable emollients with an innovative digital tool: Emollient Jockey transparently links emollient mixes (type and dosage) with physico-chemical and sensorial properties, thus improving the product design experience for customers thanks to digital convenience, faster prototyping and brand customization.

Acting as a natural structure enhancer in surfactant-based systems, Lamesoft® Balance allows to stabilize wax-based opacifiers in rinse-off applications - even in low-viscosity formulations. Performance and sensory tests have shown that Lamesoft Balance enhances foam properties in body wash formulations and provides a pleasant skin feeling. In shampoo formulations containing cationic conditioning agents, Lamesoft Balance has proven to significantly boost the hair conditioning effect. Due to its composition of hydrogenated castor oil and APG®, the readily biodegradable product is cold-processable and easy to formulate.

PeptAIde™ 4.0 , a new active ingredient from BASF, offers a safe and nature-based remedy for hair and skin damage caused by silent inflammation. To develop this plant-based product, BASF researchers used the power of artificial intelligence: numerous peptides - short chains of amino-acids linked by peptide bonds - were screened for their ability to help prevent the release of inflammatory mediators such as TNFα. With the help of a controlled enzymatic hydrolysis process, these peptides were then unlocked from organic rice proteins (Oryza sativa). PeptAlde 4.0 is scientifically proven to prevent dry skin, discomfort and loss of firmness, while soothing sensitive scalps that are prone to dandruff.

The German consulting agency BSB has been issuing its Innovation Awards since 2003. The awards are presented to innovative solutions in the cosmetics sector for finished products and raw materials in different categories.

About the Care Chemicals division at BASF

The BASF division Care Chemicals offers a broad range of ingredients for personal care, home care, industrial & institutional cleaning, and technical applications. We are a leading global supplier for the cosmetics industry as well as the detergents and cleaners industry, and support our customers with innovative and sustainable products, solutions and concepts. The division's high-performance product portfolio includes surfactants, emulsifiers, polymers, emollients, chelating agents, cosmetic active ingredients and UV filters. We have production and development sites in all regions and are expanding our presence in emerging markets. Further information is available online at www.care-chemicals.basf.com.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 110,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €59 billion in 2020. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

