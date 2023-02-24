Advanced search
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
2023-02-24
48.51 EUR   -7.03%
Trending : BASF Cutting Costs, Shutting Plants in Germany

02/24/2023
1509 GMT - BASF is among the most mentioned companies across news items over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data, after the German chemical company said it would close plants and shed jobs in Germany to cut costs. BASF said that it would adapt production at its Ludwigshafen site as part of measures expected to cut costs by EUR200 million a year from 2026. That move is in addition to a previously announced plan to save at least EUR500 million a year from 2024. "Europe's competitiveness is increasingly suffering from overregulation, slow and bureaucratic permitting processes, and in particular, high costs for most production input factors," BASF Chief Executive Martin Brudermueller said, adding that high energy prices were an additional burden on competitiveness and profitability in Europe. The company said it faced EUR3.2 billion in additional energy costs in 2022 and that it expects high raw material and energy costs will hurt demand in 2023. BASF also said that impairments due to the deconsolidation of Wintershall Dea's Russian exploration and production activities swung the company to a EUR627 million net loss in 2022, compared with a EUR5.52 billion profit in 2021. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (pierre.bertrand@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-23 1025ET

Financials
Sales 2022 87 770 M 92 976 M 92 976 M
Net income 2022 -1 394 M -1 476 M -1 476 M
Net Debt 2022 16 915 M 17 918 M 17 918 M
P/E ratio 2022 -33,9x
Yield 2022 6,54%
Capitalization 46 635 M 49 402 M 49 402 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 111 768
Free-Float 100%
Managers and Directors
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Maas-Brunner Chief Technology Officer
Alison Jane Carnwath Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASF SE12.46%49 402
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD16.92%56 808
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.6.24%33 385
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-11.06%13 953
BRENNTAG SE21.40%11 866
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY3.03%9 964