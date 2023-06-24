BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The European Union said it has overtaken market leader China in investments in battery technology last year. "Three and a half times more investments were made in Europe than in China," EU Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper. "We have managed to attract 180 billion euros in private equity to the European battery sector."

Sefcovic said that the opening of BASF 's first factory for cathode material at the Schwarzheide site in southern Brandenburg next Thursday will close an important gap in the European value chain. There are currently about 30 large electric car factories in the planning stages in the EU, "but what we were completely missing was the production of active cathode and anode material," he said. He said it was a huge opportunity for BASF to focus in Lusatia on exactly what was lacking in battery production capacity in Europe.

The European Court of Auditors had warned on Monday that the phase-out of internal combustion engines targeted for 2035 was unlikely to succeed without a much faster expansion of battery production. Sefcovic, however, believes the European targets are still achievable. "Our initial assessment was that by the end of the decade we should be able to meet 80 to 90 percent of the battery needs of the European automotive industry, and that is still our target," the politician told the newspaper./brd/DP/nas