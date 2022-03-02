Log in
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
Wintershall Dea stops payments to Russia, writes off $1.1 billion Nord Stream 2 loan

03/02/2022 | 12:03pm EST
The logo of Nord Stream 2 AG is seen at an office building in Zug

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German oil and gas firm Wintershall Dea said on Wednesday it would stop payments to Russia and write off its 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) financing in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which was suspended last week.

The group, one of the five co-funders of Nord Stream 2, said Russia's invasion of Ukraine had "shaken the foundations of the company's work in Russia to the core".

The remaining backers of the Gazprom-led pipeline include German utility Uniper, Austria's OMV, France's Engie as well as Shell, which has already announced a writedown of its contribution.

Germany last week halted certification of the pipeline, which bypasses Ukraine to transport gas from Russia to Europe.

Wintershall Dea, which is co-owned by BASF and Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's investor group LetterOne, said it would still remain involved in its existing Russian joint ventures.

These include the Yuzhno-Russkoye gas field, in which it owns 35%, with Gazprom and OMV owning 40% and 25%, respectively.

It will also keep its holdings in the Achimov natural gas production projects in Siberia, which include Achimgaz - a 50-50 joint venture with Gazprom - and Achim Development, in which Wintershall Dea holds 25%.

Wintershall Dea said it will also remain active in network operator Gascade, a joint venture with Gazprom that operates a 3,200-kilometre (1,988-mile) gas pipeline network in Germany.

Uniper, too, said it would continue to run its Russian business, which includes a 83.7% stake in local utility Unipro, in a responsible way, adding this was key to meeting existing gas and power supply deals in Europe.

Shares in the company closed 4% lower.

($1 = 0.9021 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Miranda Murray and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Lisa Shumaker)

By Christoph Steitz


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF SE 3.19% 57.29 Delayed Quote.-10.13%
ENGIE -2.49% 12.078 Real-time Quote.-4.83%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.27% 110.2 Delayed Quote.26.01%
OMV AG 2.49% 42.02 Delayed Quote.-17.92%
PJSC GAZPROM 8.57% 228 Delayed Quote.-33.41%
PJSC GAZPROM NEFT 14.41% 400.45 Delayed Quote.-26.50%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 3.04% 221.135 Delayed Quote.22.60%
UNIPER SE -3.97% 24.89 Delayed Quote.-37.99%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -2.29% 106.1062 Delayed Quote.39.13%
WTI 1.64% 108.325 Delayed Quote.27.28%
Financials
Sales 2022 77 799 M 86 473 M 86 473 M
Net income 2022 4 761 M 5 292 M 5 292 M
Net Debt 2022 15 271 M 16 974 M 16 974 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 6,24%
Capitalization 50 573 M 56 210 M 56 210 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 108 718
Free-Float 100%
Chart BASF SE
Duration : Period :
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 55,52 €
Average target price 76,89 €
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Maas-Brunner Chief Technology Officer
Anke Schäferkordt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASF SE-10.13%56 210
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-9.64%65 075
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-6.39%38 786
ROYAL DSM N.V.-16.29%31 417
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-2.44%16 112
SASOL LIMITED42.52%15 105