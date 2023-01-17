Advanced search
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:56:06 2023-01-17 pm EST
50.91 EUR   -3.95%
02:28pWintershall Dea to leave Russia, causing net loss at BASF
RE
01:37pGermany's BASF to Post 2022 Loss on $7.90 Billion Impairment
DJ
01:33pBASF suffers 1.4 million euro net loss on shutdown of Wintershall Dea Russia operations
RE
Wintershall Dea to leave Russia, causing net loss at BASF

01/17/2023 | 02:28pm EST
BERLIN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Chemicals giant BASF on Tuesday unveiled a 7.3 billion euro ($7.9 billion) non-cash impairment on Wintershall Dea after the oil and gas exploration joint venture decided to exit Russia.

"Wintershall Dea will end its Russian activities. Continuing to operate in Russia is not tenable," said Mario Mehren, CEO of Wintershall Dea, which is a 72.7%-27.3% joint venture between BASF and Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's investment firm LetterOne.

"Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine is incompatible with our values and has destroyed cooperation between Russia and Europe," said Mehren.

BASF said the impairment would cause a 1.4 billion euros net loss in 2022 according to preliminary results.

Wintershall Dea intends to fully exit Russia, BASF said, citing "extensive loss of actual influence and economic expropriation" in the country.

Analysts had expected net income of 4.7 billion euros from the chemicals giant. Earnings before interest and tax were 6.5 billion euros, slightly below analysts' estimates of 6.8 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9270 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Waldersee and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Leslie Adler and Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2023
