Wintershall Dea to leave Russia, causing net loss at BASF

BERLIN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Chemicals giant BASF
on Tuesday unveiled a 7.3 billion euro ($7.9 billion)
non-cash impairment on Wintershall Dea after the oil and gas
exploration joint venture decided to exit Russia.
"Wintershall Dea will end its Russian activities. Continuing
to operate in Russia is not tenable," said Mario Mehren, CEO of
Wintershall Dea, which is a 72.7%-27.3% joint venture between
BASF and Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's investment firm
LetterOne.
"Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine is incompatible with
our values and has destroyed cooperation between Russia and
Europe," said Mehren.
BASF said the impairment would cause a 1.4 billion euros net
loss in 2022 according to preliminary results.
Wintershall Dea intends to fully exit Russia, BASF said,
citing "extensive loss of actual influence and economic
expropriation" in the country.
Analysts had expected net income of 4.7 billion euros from
the chemicals giant. Earnings before interest and tax were 6.5
billion euros, slightly below analysts' estimates of 6.8 billion
euros.
($1 = 0.9270 euros)
