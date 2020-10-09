Writeoffs send BASF to Q3 loss; full-year profits seen down

BERLIN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - BASF slashed its
outlook on Friday after heavy writeoffs sent it to a quarterly
net loss of 2.6 billion euros ($3.1 billion), blaming a slump
in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic and a glut in basic
chemicals.
The German group said it had taken 2.8 billion euros in
fixed-asset impairments - largely due to weaker demand in the
automotive and aviation industries - as it released its
third-quarter results ahead of schedule.
The kitchen-sink writeoffs also reflected margin pressure in
basic chemicals, the cost of streamlining BASF's agricultural
solutions segment and "realigning" its Global Business Services
unit, the company said.
Shares fell 2.2% in afternoon trading in Frankfurt.
Before items, core operating profit is now expected to fall
by as much as 35% this year, to between 3 and 3.3 billion euros,
while revenue is expected to decline to between 57 and 58
billion euros.
"As well as weaker demand, the company expects pressure on
margins to continue, especially for basic chemicals, which will
be partially offset by fixed cost savings," BASF said in a
statement.
The outlook assumes a 5% contraction of the global economy
and an oil price of $40 a barrel but does not factor in the
possibility that rising coronavirus infections around the world
will lead to renewed lockdowns.
($1 = 0.8467 euros)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Douglas Busvine; Editing by
Kirsten Donovan)