Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Basic Chemical Industries Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1210   SA122GF0IT17

BASIC CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES COMPANY

(1210)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Basic Chemical Industries Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

11/07/2021 | 01:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Basic Chemical Industries Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

Share this: Facebook TwitterLinkedIn

Element List Current Quarter Similar quarter for previous year %Change Previous Quarter % Change
Sales/Revenue 122.31 115.16 6.208 118.59 3.136
Gross Profit (Loss) 30.59 32.19 -4.97 36.77 -16.807
Operational Profit (Loss) 12.31 16.97 -27.46 16.52 -25.484
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax 10.09 14.76 -31.639 14.64 -31.079
Total Comprehensive Income 10.09 14.76 -31.639 14.64 -31.079
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Current Period Similar period for previous year %Change
Sales/Revenue 367 387.26 -5.231
Gross Profit (Loss) 104.67 102.95 1.67
Operational Profit (Loss) 46.4 52.22 -11.145
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax 39.15 45.14 -13.269
Total Comprehensive Income 39.15 45.14 -13.269
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity) 581.11 553.13 5.058
Profit (Loss) per Share 0.78 1.11
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is The reason for the (decrease) in net profit is due to the increase in cost of sales and in general and administrative expenses and in selling and marketing expenses
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is The reason for the (decrease) in net profit is due to the increase in cost of sales and in selling and marketing expenses.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is The reason for the (decrease) in net profit is due to the increase in general and administrative expenses.
Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified conclusion
Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion NA
Reclassification of Comparison Items Comparative figures are reclassified to conform with the financial statements presentation.
Additional Information 1- Sales for the current quarter amounted to 122.31 million compared to 115.16 million for the same quarter in the previous year, an increase of 6.21%

2- Sales of the current period for nine months amounted to 367 million compared to 387.26 million for the same period of the previous year, a decrease of 5.23%.

3- Total comprehensive income (after excluding minority interests) during the current quarter amounted to 4.81 million, compared to 9.36 million for the same quarter of the previous year, with a decrease of 48.61%, and compared to 7.74 million for the previous quarter, with a decrease of 37.86%.

Also, the total comprehensive income during the current period (After excluding minority interests) amounted to 21.36 million compared to 30.44 million for the same period of the previous year, a decrease of 29.83%.

4- Shareholders' equity (after excluding minority interests) for the current period amounted to 581.11 million compared to 553.13 million for the same period of the previous year, an increase of 5.06%.

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Basic Chemical Industries Co. SJSC published this content on 07 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 05:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BASIC CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES COMPANY
01:18aBasic Chemical Industries Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period En..
PU
01:18aBasic Chemical Industries Co. Announces an update on Commencement of work for Jubail pr..
PU
08/23Basic Chemical Industries Company Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended..
CI
06/07Basic Chemical Industries Co. Announces an Update on Commencement of Work for Jubail Pr..
CI
05/27Basic Chemical Industries Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended ..
CI
04/01Basic Chemical Industries Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dece..
CI
03/01Basic Chemical Industries Company Announces Executive Changes
CI
01/27Basic Chemical Industries Co. Announces Appointment of Abdul Latif Azmy Abdel-Latif Abd..
CI
01/20Basic Chemical Industries Co. Announces Resignation of Ossama Farouk Abdel Hamid, CEO
CI
2020Basic Chemical Industries Company Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 500 M 133 M 133 M
Net income 2020 38,6 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
Net Debt 2020 20,4 M 5,43 M 5,43 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 198 M 319 M 319 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
EV / Sales 2020 1,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,9%
Chart BASIC CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Basic Chemical Industries Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASIC CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ala Abdullah Abdulkarem Al-Shaikh Chief Executive Officer
Asraf Mohamed Ahmed Bahnacy Chief Financial Officer
Abdullah Muhanna Abdulaziz Al-Moaibed Non-Executive Chairman
Sulaiman Abdullah Hamad Al-Kadi Vice Chairman
Abdul Aziz Abdulla Abdul Aziz Al Naim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASIC CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES COMPANY30.58%319
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.12.25%74 157
BASF SE-4.08%65 888
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.13.06%41 656
ROYAL DSM N.V.32.28%36 702
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED36.34%16 488