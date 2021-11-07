Basic Chemical Industries Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )
Share this: Facebook TwitterLinkedIn
|
Element List
|
Current Quarter
|
Similar quarter for previous year
|
%Change
|
Previous Quarter
|
% Change
|
Sales/Revenue
|
122.31
|
115.16
|
6.208
|
118.59
|
3.136
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
30.59
|
32.19
|
-4.97
|
36.77
|
-16.807
|
Operational Profit (Loss)
|
12.31
|
16.97
|
-27.46
|
16.52
|
-25.484
|
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax
|
10.09
|
14.76
|
-31.639
|
14.64
|
-31.079
|
Total Comprehensive Income
|
10.09
|
14.76
|
-31.639
|
14.64
|
-31.079
|
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
|
Element List
|
Current Period
|
Similar period for previous year
|
%Change
|
Sales/Revenue
|
367
|
387.26
|
-5.231
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
104.67
|
102.95
|
1.67
|
Operational Profit (Loss)
|
46.4
|
52.22
|
-11.145
|
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax
|
39.15
|
45.14
|
-13.269
|
Total Comprehensive Income
|
39.15
|
45.14
|
-13.269
|
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity)
|
581.11
|
553.13
|
5.058
|
Profit (Loss) per Share
|
0.78
|
1.11
|
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
|
Element List
|
Explanation
|
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is
|
The reason for the (decrease) in net profit is due to the increase in cost of sales and in general and administrative expenses and in selling and marketing expenses
|
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is
|
The reason for the (decrease) in net profit is due to the increase in cost of sales and in selling and marketing expenses.
|
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is
|
The reason for the (decrease) in net profit is due to the increase in general and administrative expenses.
|
Statement of the type of external auditor's report
|
Unmodified conclusion
|
Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion
|
NA
|
Reclassification of Comparison Items
|
Comparative figures are reclassified to conform with the financial statements presentation.
|
Additional Information
|
1- Sales for the current quarter amounted to 122.31 million compared to 115.16 million for the same quarter in the previous year, an increase of 6.21%
2- Sales of the current period for nine months amounted to 367 million compared to 387.26 million for the same period of the previous year, a decrease of 5.23%.
3- Total comprehensive income (after excluding minority interests) during the current quarter amounted to 4.81 million, compared to 9.36 million for the same quarter of the previous year, with a decrease of 48.61%, and compared to 7.74 million for the previous quarter, with a decrease of 37.86%.
Also, the total comprehensive income during the current period (After excluding minority interests) amounted to 21.36 million compared to 30.44 million for the same period of the previous year, a decrease of 29.83%.
4- Shareholders' equity (after excluding minority interests) for the current period amounted to 581.11 million compared to 553.13 million for the same period of the previous year, an increase of 5.06%.
The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.
Disclaimer
Basic Chemical Industries Co. SJSC published this content on 07 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 05:17:03 UTC.