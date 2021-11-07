Basic Chemical Industries Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

2- Sales of the current period for nine months amounted to 367 million compared to 387.26 million for the same period of the previous year, a decrease of 5.23%.

3- Total comprehensive income (after excluding minority interests) during the current quarter amounted to 4.81 million, compared to 9.36 million for the same quarter of the previous year, with a decrease of 48.61%, and compared to 7.74 million for the previous quarter, with a decrease of 37.86%.

Also, the total comprehensive income during the current period (After excluding minority interests) amounted to 21.36 million compared to 30.44 million for the same period of the previous year, a decrease of 29.83%.

4- Shareholders' equity (after excluding minority interests) for the current period amounted to 581.11 million compared to 553.13 million for the same period of the previous year, an increase of 5.06%.