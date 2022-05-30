Basic Energy : Annual Report

SEC FORM 17-A, AS AMENDED

Dec 31, 2022

36359

000-438-702-000

BASIC ENERGY CORPORATION

MAKATI CITY

UB 111 Paseo de Roxas Bldg., Paseo de Roxas Avenue, Legaspi Village, Makati City

Postal Code

1229

(+63) 7917-8118

Not applicable

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding Common Shares 14,668,643,064 Listed with PSE 3,090,875,714

Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE); common; stock symbol BSC

1. For the fiscal year ended2. SEC Identification Number3. BIR Tax Identification No.4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code9. Former name or former address, and former fiscal year, if changed since last report10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA11. Are any or all of registrant's securities listed on a Stock Exchange? Yes No If yes, state the name of such stock exchange and the classes of securities listed therein:12. Check whether the issuer:

(a) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 17 of the SRC and SRC Rule 17.1 thereunder or Section 11 of the RSA and RSA Rule 11(a)-1 thereunder, and Sections 26 and 141 of The Corporation Code of the Philippines during the preceding twelve (12) months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports)

Yes No (b) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past ninety (90) days Yes No

13. State the aggregate market value of the voting stock held by non-affiliates of the registrant. The aggregate market value shall be computed by reference to the price at which the stock was sold, or the average bid and asked prices of such stock, as of a specified date within sixty (60) days prior to the date of filing. If a determination as to whether a particular person or entity is an affiliate cannot be made without involving unreasonable effort and expense, the aggregate market value of the common stock held by non-affiliates may be calculated on the basis of assumptions reasonable under the circumstances, provided the assumptions are set forth in this Form

Php 1,357,415,215.45 (as of March 31, 2022)

APPLICABLE ONLY TO ISSUERS INVOLVED IN INSOLVENCY SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEEDINGS DURING THE PRECEDING FIVE YEARS

14. Check whether the issuer has filed all documents and reports required to be filed by Section 17 of the Code subsequent to the distribution of securities under a plan confirmed by a court or the Commission.

2021 Consolidated Financial Statements and Sustainability Reports

not applicable

not applicable

Yes No DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE 15. If any of the following documents are incorporated by reference, briefly describe them and identify the part of SEC Form 17-A into which the document is incorporated: (a) Any annual report to security holders(b) Any information statement filed pursuant to SRC Rule 20(c) Any prospectus filed pursuant to SRC Rule 8.1

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Basic Energy Corporation

BSC

References: SRC Rule 17 and

Section 17.2 and 17.8 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

For the fiscal year ended Dec 31, 2021 Currency PESO

Year Ending Previous Year Ending Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Current Assets 13,948,958,058 137,125,938 Total Assets 19,356,968,917 482,862,511 Current Liabilities 10,832,775,880 19,559,596 Total Liabilities 12,661,694,323 25,239,897 Retained

Earnings/(Deficit) -132,408,088 -213,791,806 Stockholders' Equity 6,695,274,594 457,622,614 Stockholders' Equity - Parent 3,699,764,946 466,851,581 Book Value Per Share 0.26 0.18

Year Ending Previous Year Ending Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Gross Revenue 3,745,672,885 308,803 Gross Expense 3,654,974,768 0 Non-Operating Income 185,268,775 11,714,958 Non-Operating Expense 158,918,474 78,387,509 Income/(Loss) Before Tax 117,048,418 -66,363,748 Income Tax Expense 7,254,634 -3,014,333 Net Income/(Loss) After Tax 109,793,784 -63,349,415 Net Income/(Loss) Attributable to Parent Equity Holder 81,383,718 -63,201,772 Earnings/(Loss) Per Share (Basic) 0 -0.02 Earnings/(Loss) Per Share (Diluted) 0 -0.02

Formula Fiscal Year Ended Previous Fiscal Year Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Liquidity Analysis Ratios: Current Ratio or

Working Capital Ratio Current Assets / Current Liabilities 1.28 7.01 Quick Ratio (Current Assets - Inventory - Prepayments) / Current Liabilities 1.16 6.98 Solvency Ratio Total Assets / Total Liabilities 1.52 19.13 Financial Leverage Ratios Debt Ratio Total Debt/Total Assets 0.65 0.05 Debt-to-Equity Ratio Total Debt/Total Stockholders' Equity 1.89 0.05 Interest Coverage Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) / Interest Charges 5.52 0 Asset to Equity Ratio Total Assets / Total Stockholders' Equity 2.89 1.05 Profitability Ratios Gross Profit Margin Sales - Cost of Goods Sold or Cost of Service / Sales 0.02 1 Net Profit Margin Net Profit / Sales 0.03 0 Return on Assets Net Income / Total Assets 0 -0.13 Return on Equity Net Income / Total Stockholders' Equity 0.01 -0.13 Price/Earnings Ratio Price Per Share / Earnings Per Common Share 41.67 10.87

Other Relevant Information Please refer to attached Annual Report as of December 31, 2021 and attachments.

Filed on behalf by: Name Dominique Pascua Designation Compliance Officer

Balance SheetIncome StatementFinancial Ratios