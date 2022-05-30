Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Philippines
  Philippines Stock Exchange
  Basic Energy Corporation
  News
  Summary
    BSC   PHY0718K1017

BASIC ENERGY CORPORATION

(BSC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  05-26
0.4000 PHP   -2.44%
08:49aBASIC ENERGY : Quarterly Report
PU
08:39aBASIC ENERGY : Annual Report
PU
05/22BASIC ENERGY : Change in Directors and/or Officers (Resignation, Removal or Appointment, Election and/or Promotion)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Basic Energy : Annual Report

05/30/2022 | 08:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-A, AS AMENDED ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE AND SECTION 141
OF THE CORPORATION CODE OF THE PHILIPPINES 1. For the fiscal year ended Dec 31, 20222. SEC Identification Number 363593. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-438-702-0004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter BASIC ENERGY CORPORATION5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization MAKATI CITY6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office UB 111 Paseo de Roxas Bldg., Paseo de Roxas Avenue, Legaspi Village, Makati CityPostal Code12298. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (+63) 7917-81189. Former name or former address, and former fiscal year, if changed since last report Not applicable10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common Shares 14,668,643,064
Listed with PSE 3,090,875,714
11. Are any or all of registrant's securities listed on a Stock Exchange? Yes No If yes, state the name of such stock exchange and the classes of securities listed therein: Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE); common; stock symbol BSC12. Check whether the issuer:

(a) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 17 of the SRC and SRC Rule 17.1 thereunder or Section 11 of the RSA and RSA Rule 11(a)-1 thereunder, and Sections 26 and 141 of The Corporation Code of the Philippines during the preceding twelve (12) months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports)

Yes No (b) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past ninety (90) days Yes No

13. State the aggregate market value of the voting stock held by non-affiliates of the registrant. The aggregate market value shall be computed by reference to the price at which the stock was sold, or the average bid and asked prices of such stock, as of a specified date within sixty (60) days prior to the date of filing. If a determination as to whether a particular person or entity is an affiliate cannot be made without involving unreasonable effort and expense, the aggregate market value of the common stock held by non-affiliates may be calculated on the basis of assumptions reasonable under the circumstances, provided the assumptions are set forth in this Form

Php 1,357,415,215.45 (as of March 31, 2022)APPLICABLE ONLY TO ISSUERS INVOLVED IN INSOLVENCY SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEEDINGS DURING THE PRECEDING FIVE YEARS

14. Check whether the issuer has filed all documents and reports required to be filed by Section 17 of the Code subsequent to the distribution of securities under a plan confirmed by a court or the Commission.

Yes No DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE 15. If any of the following documents are incorporated by reference, briefly describe them and identify the part of SEC Form 17-A into which the document is incorporated: (a) Any annual report to security holders 2021 Consolidated Financial Statements and Sustainability Reports(b) Any information statement filed pursuant to SRC Rule 20 not applicable(c) Any prospectus filed pursuant to SRC Rule 8.1 not applicable

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Basic Energy CorporationBSC PSE Disclosure Form 17-1 - Annual Report References: SRC Rule 17 and
Section 17.2 and 17.8 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
For the fiscal year ended Dec 31, 2021
Currency PESO
Balance Sheet
Year Ending Previous Year Ending
Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020
Current Assets 13,948,958,058 137,125,938
Total Assets 19,356,968,917 482,862,511
Current Liabilities 10,832,775,880 19,559,596
Total Liabilities 12,661,694,323 25,239,897
Retained
Earnings/(Deficit) 		-132,408,088 -213,791,806
Stockholders' Equity 6,695,274,594 457,622,614
Stockholders' Equity - Parent 3,699,764,946 466,851,581
Book Value Per Share 0.26 0.18
Income Statement
Year Ending Previous Year Ending
Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020
Gross Revenue 3,745,672,885 308,803
Gross Expense 3,654,974,768 0
Non-Operating Income 185,268,775 11,714,958
Non-Operating Expense 158,918,474 78,387,509
Income/(Loss) Before Tax 117,048,418 -66,363,748
Income Tax Expense 7,254,634 -3,014,333
Net Income/(Loss) After Tax 109,793,784 -63,349,415
Net Income/(Loss) Attributable to Parent Equity Holder 81,383,718 -63,201,772
Earnings/(Loss) Per Share (Basic) 0 -0.02
Earnings/(Loss) Per Share (Diluted) 0 -0.02
Financial Ratios
Formula Fiscal Year Ended Previous Fiscal Year
Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020
Liquidity Analysis Ratios:
Current Ratio or
Working Capital Ratio 		Current Assets / Current Liabilities 1.28 7.01
Quick Ratio (Current Assets - Inventory - Prepayments) / Current Liabilities 1.16 6.98
Solvency Ratio Total Assets / Total Liabilities 1.52 19.13
Financial Leverage Ratios
Debt Ratio Total Debt/Total Assets 0.65 0.05
Debt-to-Equity Ratio Total Debt/Total Stockholders' Equity 1.89 0.05
Interest Coverage Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) / Interest Charges 5.52 0
Asset to Equity Ratio Total Assets / Total Stockholders' Equity 2.89 1.05
Profitability Ratios
Gross Profit Margin Sales - Cost of Goods Sold or Cost of Service / Sales 0.02 1
Net Profit Margin Net Profit / Sales 0.03 0
Return on Assets Net Income / Total Assets 0 -0.13
Return on Equity Net Income / Total Stockholders' Equity 0.01 -0.13
Price/Earnings Ratio Price Per Share / Earnings Per Common Share 41.67 10.87
Other Relevant Information

Please refer to attached Annual Report as of December 31, 2021 and attachments.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Dominique Pascua
Designation Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Basic Energy Corporation published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 12:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 2,40 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
Net income 2020 -63,2 M -1,21 M -1,21 M
Net cash 2020 73,9 M 1,42 M 1,42 M
P/E ratio 2020 -20,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 860 M 112 M 112 M
EV / Sales 2019 60,3x
EV / Sales 2020 516x
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 98,3%
Managers and Directors
Oscar L. de Venecia President & Chief Executive Officer
Alain S. Pangan Vice President-Finance
Ramon F. Villavicencio Chairman
Luisito V. Poblete Chief Operating Officer
Angel P. Gahol Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASIC ENERGY CORPORATION-36.51%112
CONOCOPHILLIPS58.77%145 433
EOG RESOURCES, INC.54.06%80 155
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED59.01%76 973
CNOOC LIMITED49.44%72 828
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY53.95%67 749