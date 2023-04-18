Advanced search
    BFIT   NL0011872650

BASIC-FIT N.V.

(BFIT)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:12:24 2023-04-18 am EDT
38.70 EUR   +3.20%
Basic Fit N : 2304 BFIT-Consensus Web 2023

04/18/2023 | 10:48am EDT
2023

Total revenue

Club EBITDA

Total overhead

EBITDA

Depreciation and impairment tangibles Amortisation and impairment intangibles Depreciation right-of-use assets COVID-19 rent credits

EBIT

Finance costs

Interest lease liabilities

Corporation tax

Net result

UNDERLYING KEY FIGURES

AVERAGE

1,073.4

655.4

(140.9)

519.5

(181.7)

(8.5)

(198.9)

0.0

130.4

(31.7)

(38.2)

(15.4)

45.0

MEDIAN

1,075.0

647.2

(142.5)

510.1

(181.4)

(9.0)

(200.1)

0.0

126.6

(33.3)

(37.6)

(15.0)

44.6

MIN

1,047.1

611.0

(150.2)

492.3

(201.8)

(12.6)

(203.8)

0.0

110.6

(40.1)

(49.9)

(24.0)

28.2

MAX

# BROKERS

1,102.3

8

699.1 8

(126.1) 7

551.9 8

(164.7)

8

(2.5)

8

(192.0)

8

  1. 7
  1. 8
    (23.0) 8

(28.9)

8

(9.4)

8

71.9 8

Club EBITDA

655.4

647.2

611.0

699.1

8

Rent costs (opened clubs)

(214.8)

(213.2)

(234.9)

(192.7)

6

Exceptional items - clubs

1.0

0.0

0.0

5.0

5

Underlying Club EBITDA

438.5

438.8

418.4

466.9

6

EBITDA

519.5

510.1

492.3

551.9

8

Rent costs clubs and overhead, incl. car leases

(218.2)

(215.3)

(238.2)

(196.4)

8

Exceptional items - total

1.0

0.0

0.0

5.0

6

Underlying EBITDA

302.0

301.1

287.5

314.8

8

Net debt 1

759.0

760.8

708.8

810.4

7

Clubs

1,404

1,400

1,400

1,425

8

Members (million)

4.034

4.039

3.876

4.190

8

1 IFRS net debt minus lease liabilities

Disclaimer

Basic Fit NV published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 14:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
10:48aBasic Fit N : 2304 BFIT-Consensus Web 2023
PU
10:48aBasic Fit N : 2304 BFIT-Consensus Web 2024
PU
03/21Basic-Fit N.V. : European leader in gyms
MS
03/15Basic Fit N : OLP Capital Management Limited - Basic-Fit N.V. - Hoofddorp
PU
03/15Basic Fit N : Investor presentation March 2023
PU
03/14Basic-Fit N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/14Basic-Fit N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/13Basic Fit N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
03/13Global Markets live: HSBC, Moderna, Boeing, Roku, Pfizer, Ford...
MS
03/13Basic Fit N : Fit annual report 2022
PU
Sales 2023 1 062 M 1 159 M 1 159 M
Net income 2023 64,7 M 70,6 M 70,6 M
Net Debt 2023 2 488 M 2 717 M 2 717 M
P/E ratio 2023 40,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 475 M 2 703 M 2 703 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,68x
EV / Sales 2024 4,01x
Nbr of Employees 7 564
Free-Float 76,8%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 37,50 €
Average target price 44,36 €
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
René Michel Moos Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Hans van der Aar CFO & Member-Management Board
Cornelis Job van der Graaf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Redouane Zekkri Chief Operating Officer
Hans Willemse Non-Independent Member-Supervisory Board
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASIC-FIT N.V.53.19%2 703
PLANET FITNESS, INC.-2.69%6 533
LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.45.15%3 382
SMARTFIT ESCOLA DE GINÁSTICA E DANÇA S.A.8.02%1 737
LEEJAM SPORTS COMPANY29.05%1 514
ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS LIMITED27.33%1 090
