|
Basic Fit N : 2304 BFIT-Consensus Web 2023
2023
Total revenue
Club EBITDA
Total overhead
EBITDA
Depreciation and impairment tangibles Amortisation and impairment intangibles Depreciation right-of-use assets COVID-19 rent credits
EBIT
Finance costs
Interest lease liabilities
Corporation tax
Net result
UNDERLYING KEY FIGURES
AVERAGE
1,073.4
655.4
(140.9)
519.5
(181.7)
(8.5)
(198.9)
0.0
130.4
(31.7)
(38.2)
(15.4)
45.0
MEDIAN
1,075.0
647.2
(142.5)
510.1
(181.4)
(9.0)
(200.1)
0.0
126.6
(33.3)
(37.6)
(15.0)
44.6
MIN
1,047.1
611.0
(150.2)
492.3
(201.8)
(12.6)
(203.8)
0.0
110.6
(40.1)
(49.9)
(24.0)
28.2
699.1 8
(126.1) 7
551.9 8
|
(164.7)
|
8
|
(2.5)
|
8
|
(192.0)
|
8
-
7
-
8
(23.0) 8
71.9 8
|
|
Club EBITDA
|
|
655.4
|
|
|
647.2
|
|
611.0
|
|
699.1
|
|
8
|
|
Rent costs (opened clubs)
|
|
(214.8)
|
|
|
(213.2)
|
|
(234.9)
|
|
(192.7)
|
|
6
|
|
Exceptional items - clubs
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
5.0
|
|
5
|
|
Underlying Club EBITDA
|
|
438.5
|
|
|
438.8
|
|
418.4
|
|
466.9
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
519.5
|
|
|
510.1
|
|
492.3
|
|
551.9
|
|
8
|
|
Rent costs clubs and overhead, incl. car leases
|
|
(218.2)
|
|
|
(215.3)
|
|
(238.2)
|
|
(196.4)
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exceptional items - total
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
5.0
|
|
6
|
|
Underlying EBITDA
|
|
302.0
|
|
|
301.1
|
|
287.5
|
|
314.8
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net debt 1
|
|
759.0
|
|
|
760.8
|
|
708.8
|
|
810.4
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Clubs
|
|
1,404
|
|
1,400
|
|
1,400
|
|
1,425
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Members (million)
|
|
4.034
|
|
4.039
|
|
3.876
|
|
4.190
|
|
8
|
|
1 IFRS net debt minus lease liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Basic Fit NV published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 14:47:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
