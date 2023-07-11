MINUTES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Basic Fit N.V. Held at Monday 24 April 2022 - 9 a.m. Basic-Fit GXR Studio at Hoofddorp 1. Opening The chairman, Kees van der Graaf, opens the annual general meeting and welcomes all participants at our Basic-Fit GXR Studio at Hoofddorp. The meeting can also be attended via a webcast. Participants via our Webcast were given the opportunity to submit questions prior to the meeting. These questions will be answered in the meeting. The meeting will be held in English as the majority of our shareholders is English speaking. The Chairman introduces the members of the Board of Directors, Mr. René Moos, CEO and Mr. Hans van der Aar, CFO and introduces in addition the members of the Supervisory Board, Mrs. Carin Gorter, Vice-Chairman and Chairperson of the Audit and Risk Committee, Mr. Herman Rutgers, Chairperson of the Selection, Appointment and Remuneration Committee, Hans Willemse and Rob van der Heijden. Mrs. Mischa Geerards is our company secretary and she will record the votes. Finally, the civil-law notary, Mrs. Lieke Stroeve from Stibbe and the accountant Mr. Arnoud Kuijpers from EY are introduced. The minutes of the shareholders' meeting of April 21, 2022 have been adopted in accordance with the articles of association of Basic-Fit. The minutes have been made available to the shareholders on the corporate website of Basic-Fit. No comments were received about the minutes during the three months following the issuance of the minutes. The Chairman establishes that the meeting has been convened in accordance with the legal regulations and the articles of association of Basic-Fit N.V. The total issued capital on the record date March 13, 2023 was EUR 66,000,000 consisting of 66,000,000 shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.06. Each share entitles the holder to one vote. The company does not hold any of its own shares. The number of votes presented at the meeting is 51,774,907 which represents about 78.8% of the issued capital. The civil-law notary has received shares, proxies and voting instructions for 52,024,984 in the capital of Basic-Fit. The official voting results will be posted on the corporate website of Basic-Fit N.V. within 5 working days. 2. Report from the Management Board and the Supervisory Board 2022

Report of the Management Board Mr. René Moos starts with his presentation explaining the state of affairs and the most important developments of 2022. 2022 was a year in which Basic-Fit recovered from two years impacted by COVID. As the government restrictions gradually were lifted in the beginning of 2022 and consumers were able to join our clubs without limitations, membership growth accelerated and by the end of the year our membership base had increased by 51% to more than 3,3 million. Equally important, 502 mature clubs were back at pre-COVID levels with both membership and profitability. With the 185 net club openings we ended the year with 1200 clubs, which is an 80% increase compared to 2021. Our revenue more than doubled to € 795 million and our underlying EBITDA was € 204 million. Acting in a sustainable and socially responsible way is part the DNA of Basic-Fit. By expanding our club network in Europe we enable more people to work on their physical health and wellbeing. At the same time Basic-Fit aims to use the world's natural resources carefully, both in our clubs and in our offices. By reducing our energy consumption and using sustainable energy we aim to reduce our carbon emissions and be carbon neutral by 2030. With our energy saving initiatives we target to have reduced our energy consumption per club by an average of 20% in the course of 2023 compared to 2022 and we will keep contributing to a long-term goal of carbon neutrality. In the next coming years gas heating systems will be replaced by fully electric alternatives and solar panels will be placed on our head office and when possible, on our clubs. Basic-Fit has strengthened the leading position in Europe with a record of 185 net clubs opening. At the end of 2022 we had 1200 clubs open with 647 clubs in France and close to 100 clubs in Spain. We are now market leader in five of the six countries. Basic-Fit is convinced that the France market leadership will be further extended and, sees potential to grow to 1000 to 1300 clubs in the coming years. In our third high growth market, Germany, we opened our first three clubs at the end of last year. Even though it takes a considerable amount of time to receive a permit for building a club in Germany, at the end of last year already more than 65 contracts were signed for clubs to be opened in 2023 or 2024. Our Benelux club network enjoyed a steady growth of almost 30 to 460 clubs. More new clubs will continue to open with the pace in line of the past few years. All countries in which Basic-Fit operates had a solid performance and we saw growth rates at new clubs which were quite similar to those in pre-COVID periods. In October the average number of memberships in the 502 mature clubs had recovered to the average pre-COVID levels of more than 3300 memberships per club. This recovery once again confirms the strength of our business model. As Basic-Fit wanted a fast membership recovery last year, it therefor was decided to increase the marketing budget to around 6% of group revenue. The increased budget also helped to support a record number of club openings. When our entire marketing spend is divided by the record number of new memberships that we welcomed, the average spend per joiner was similar to that of the three years before COVID. This shows that we continue to be effective with our marketing spend. Basic-Fit was able to keep the membership list prices unchanged during 2022 because of the low club operating costs and favourable energy contracts in an environment with rising costs where basically all the competitors had to substantially raise their prices during 2022. The premium membership uptake increased from 35% to over 50% in the second half of the year when Basic-Fit introduced the basic membership for all joiners. The result of these changes was that the premium membership penetration rate rose from 23% at the start of the year to 34% by the end of the year. This means that by year end 11% of the Members are paying € 10 extra per four weeks. Furthermore to safeguard the 30% minimum return on invested capital, Basic-Fit decided to implement another membership structure. This involved an increase on the basic membership for the new joiners by the end of the year in France. The Benelux countries followed successfully at the end of February this year. With the basic membership in France and Benelux replaced by the € 5 higher price comfort membership, members where additional allowed to access all the clubs in a country. The introduction of the comfort membership did not reduce the interest in the premium membership and the uptake is still above 50% today. The revenue more than doubled and came in close to € 800 million. Revenue growth was driven by a strong membership development and higher average revenue per member of close to 23 euros.

Compared to the € 20,60 we had before COVID in 2019, this means an increase of 11%. Revenue in the second half of the year was € 440 million, so 24% higher than the first half of 2022 and shows the strong momentum we developed throughout the year. Cost increase due to inflation in areas like rent and wages in the course of the year due to contracts with fixed energy prices in most of our countries, the impact of increasing energy prices on Basic-Fit was limited. On average the spend on energy per club was around € 25,000, which is comparable to previous non-COVID years. In December of last year, Basic-Fit provided guidance of energy costs for this year of around € 55,000 per club. These figures are without any benefits from lower energy consumption initiatives that will be implemented this year. Our underlying EBITDA came in at € 204 million for the year, which implies € 144 million result in the second half of the year. For the year we recorded a net loss of € 3.7 million compared to a net loss of € 150 million in the previous year. However, if you look at the second half of the year, then we realised a net profit of € 24 million. When we look at our balance sheet, our net debt excluding rent lease liabilities amounted to € 694 million compared to € 548 million in the previous year. The increase took place in the first half of the year at a time when our mature club profitability was still in recovery mode. Our net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 2.9 times, well below the maximum of 3.5 times as agreed with our banks syndicate. We ended the year with available liquidity of € 143 million, which allows us to continue our accelerated club growth program. With the recovery after COVID and the continuous optimization of our product offering, Basic-Fit is convinced to continue to deliver strong growth rates going forward. Basic-Fit will continue to monitor macroeconomic and membership developments so we can adjust the pace of club openings when necessary. For the full year we expect a revenue of at least € 1 billion on the back of strong membership growth and gradually increase of the average revenue per membership. And finally, we expect our 891 mature clubs to generate a strong underlying club EBITDA. As our action will mitigate cost inflations which will result in a return on invested capital of our mature clubs of well over 30% this year. The Chairman thanks Mr. Rene Moos and takes over and invites the present shareholders to ask questions. Mr. Jansen, Dutch Investor Association/VEB): 1. First of all we want to complement Basic-Fit after two very difficult years and 2022 as the year of recovery and Basic-Fit having already returns on invested capital of mature clubs of 30%. That's a remarkable achievement. A listed peer in the UK (Gym Group) has also achieved returns on invested capital on mature clubs by 30% pre-corona, but is now standing at 20% which can be explained by a disappointing membership growth. Same goes for Germany. How can this difference be explained? Mr. Moos replies: England is different in comparison to the countries Basic-Fit is active in. Gym Group, but also Pure Gym, both big low-cost chains, have a lot of clubs in the city centre and still the area is not fully covered. England's economy differs from the countries Basic-Fit is active in. Yes, some countries perform better than others, but we are talking about slight differences. We just started in Germany and at this stage we cannot make a proper comparison, even though Basic-Fit is aware that the German market is somewhat behind after Covid. In Germany less memberships can probably be related to the fact that 2/3 of the gyms continued to do the direct debit, while clubs were closed during Covid. Basic-Fit choose to immediately stop the direct debit after the clubs were closed and no additional charges were made. For non-listed companies it was probably more challenging for not being able to raise equity or loans, but nevertheless Basic-Fit is of the opinion that this helped keeping the trust of the members. Mr. Jansen, Dutch Investor Association/VEB): 2. What about Spain? Basic-Fit has been longer active in Spain and has some mature clubs there. How did Basic-Fit achieve the 30% hurdle with regard to the clubs opened before March 2020. Mr. Moos replies: Basic-Fit has been growing fast in Spain. 10 Clubs were opened in the first quarter and 30 in the second half of last year. Basic-Fit started building clubs in Madrid and those clubs are more or less back to the pre-covid level.

Keeping in mind that the majority of the clubs in Spain are immature and the membership base is still not fairly 3,300. Mr. Jansen, (Dutch Investor Association/VEB): 3. What about the mature ROIC of the clubs. If you would make a distribution of let us say 800 clubs and you take the lowest 10% for example, what kind of returns are they making? Are they also making the 30% return hurdle? Or is this lower, and if so, what are the reasons for that? Mr. Moos replies: All depends on the first club or the last club that is opened in the cluster. At first the idea was that the more clubs you open, the more members you get, but we now know that it is also important to know that the main driver for people to join a gym is how close this is from work or the place they live. For example, after the Netherlands, Belgium seemed to be a logical next step. We calculated that around 20% of the population in Brussels was already a member of a gym, and now as we speak 12% is already member of Basic-Fit, even with other big competitors. As we started in Belgium the fitness penetration was 4%, this is now above 8%. Mr. Jansen (Dutch Investor Association/VEB): 4. So the cluster in combination with increasing penetration will make sure that returns on capital will be higher than 30% for all clubs in the long run. I can imagine for the short term it does not, but that is just a strong conviction that this will happen. Mr. Moos confirmed this. Mr. Jansen (Dutch Investor Association/VEB): 5. It is impressive that the CAPEX levels of € 1.2 million for a new club has been remarkably stable over the last five years, also given the effects of inflation last year. What is the magic formula here? How does it work and can this level be maintained or should we expect higher levels in the near future? Mr. Moos replies: For the next two years we estimated that it still will be around € 1.2 million. It could go up by 1 or 2% in the future, but for now we are comfortable with the given number. Basic-Fit can maintain this level because we are very conscious of the costs. Mr. Jansen (Dutch Investor Association/VEB): 6. Can you give more transparency on the energy cost? 75% right now is hedged. Costs are going down. What is your long term take on hedging this kind of risk? Mr. Moos replies: I think we hedged 2,5 years ago and the cost was on average € 25,000. Mr. van der Aar replies: We knew it would be more expensive as we had to sign for energy costs for France (nuclear energy). It is very important to hedge as we aim on making a proper calculations on the return on invested capital. Mr. Jansen (Dutch Investor Association/VEB): 7. The 75% will remain 75%? That is just the strategy? Mr. van der Aar replied that the aim was to hedge 100%. Mr. Jansen (Dutch Investor Association/VEB): 8. Maybe you already can shed some light on the initiatives you are taking to lower your energy consumption, which is good for the environment, but also good for the shareholders. So, 20% is quite ambitious, is there more room for further improvement? Could you lower this by 50% over the next five years? Is it a realistic target? Any thoughts on that? Mr. Moos replies: The number is realistic. Solar panels are placed on many of the clubs already and, 5 years ago we started to take out gas of the clubs. We do have 300 clubs still using gas.