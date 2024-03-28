Real-time
Euronext Amsterdam
05:12:06 2024-03-28 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
20.24
EUR
+0.90%
+4.87%
-28.12%
Basic Fit N : BASIC-FIT COMPLETED THE ACQUISITION OF THE 47 SPANISH CLUBS OF THE RSG GROUP
March 28, 2024 at 04:50 am EDT
Basic-Fit N.V.
Basic-Fit N.V.
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Registration date 27 mar 2024 - 17:36
Statutory name Basic-Fit N.V.
BASIC-FIT COMPLETED THE ACQUISITION OF THE 47 SPANISH CLUBS OF THE RSG GROUP
Related downloads
202403270000000015_240327 Basic-Fit closes acquisition clubs RSG Spain BFIT.pdf (opens in a new window)
Date last update: 28 March 2024
Disclaimer Basic Fit NV published this content on
27 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
28 March 2024 08:49:09 UTC.
Basic-Fit N.V. specializes in operating a chain of fitness clubs. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- fitness clubs operation (96.2%). At the end of 2022, the group had 3.4 million members in 1,200 clubs located in the Netherlands (231), France (647), Belgium (219), Spain (90), Luxembourg (10) and Germany (3);
- other (3.8%): personal trainer services, sale of energy drinks and nutritional bars, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (24%), France (49.7%), Belgium (20.3%), Spain (4.4%) and Luxembourg (1.6%).
Last Close Price
20.06
EUR
Average target price
35.03
EUR
Spread / Average Target
+74.64% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
