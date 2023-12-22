Basic-Fit N.V.
Registration date21 dec 2023 - 20:45
Statutory nameBasic-Fit N.V.
TitleBASIC-FIT INTENDS TO ACQUIRE 47 SPANISH CLUBS OF RSG GROUP
202312210000000019_Basic-Fit intends to acquire 47 Spanish clubs of RSG Group.pdf(opens in a new window)

Date last update: 22 December 2023

