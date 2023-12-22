Basic-Fit N.V. specializes in operating a chain of fitness clubs. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - fitness clubs operation (96.2%). At the end of 2022, the group had 3.4 million members in 1,200 clubs located in the Netherlands (231), France (647), Belgium (219), Spain (90), Luxembourg (10) and Germany (3); - other (3.8%): personal trainer services, sale of energy drinks and nutritional bars, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (24%), France (49.7%), Belgium (20.3%), Spain (4.4%) and Luxembourg (1.6%).