Real-time
Euronext Amsterdam
03:47:09 2023-12-22 am EST
5-day change
1st Jan Change
28.32
EUR
+5.67%
0.00%
+15.85%
Official BASIC-FIT N.V. press release
Basic Fit N : BASIC-FIT INTENDS TO ACQUIRE 47 SPANISH CLUBS OF RSG GROUP
December 22, 2023 at 03:19 am EST
Basic-Fit N.V.
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Registration date 21 dec 2023 - 20:45
Statutory name Basic-Fit N.V.
BASIC-FIT INTENDS TO ACQUIRE 47 SPANISH CLUBS OF RSG GROUP
Date last update: 22 December 2023
Basic-Fit N.V. specializes in operating a chain of fitness clubs. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- fitness clubs operation (96.2%). At the end of 2022, the group had 3.4 million members in 1,200 clubs located in the Netherlands (231), France (647), Belgium (219), Spain (90), Luxembourg (10) and Germany (3);
- other (3.8%): personal trainer services, sale of energy drinks and nutritional bars, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (24%), France (49.7%), Belgium (20.3%), Spain (4.4%) and Luxembourg (1.6%).
More about the company
Last Close Price
26.8
EUR
Average target price
37.14
EUR
Spread / Average Target
+38.60% Consensus