  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Basic-Fit N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BFIT   NL0011872650

BASIC-FIT N.V.

(BFIT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04:44 2022-10-28 am EDT
26.08 EUR   -14.66%
04:13aBasic Fit N : Basic-fit reports 42% increase in memberships to 3.15 million
PU
03:43aBasic Fit N : Fit Q3 2022 Trading update
PU
09/23BASIC-FIT N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Basic Fit N : BASIC-FIT REPORTS 42% INCREASE IN MEMBERSHIPS TO 3.15 MILLION

10/28/2022 | 04:13am EDT
Back Basic-Fit N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Registration date28 oct 2022 - 07:06
  • Statutory nameBasic-Fit N.V.
  • TitleBASIC-FIT REPORTS 42% INCREASE IN MEMBERSHIPS TO 3.15 MILLION

Date last update: 28 October 2022

Disclaimer

Basic Fit NV published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 08:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 804 M 805 M 805 M
Net income 2022 4,48 M 4,48 M 4,48 M
Net Debt 2022 2 239 M 2 241 M 2 241 M
P/E ratio 2022 611x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 017 M 2 018 M 2 018 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,29x
EV / Sales 2023 4,22x
Nbr of Employees 6 964
Free-Float 79,1%
Technical analysis trends BASIC-FIT N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 30,56 €
Average target price 48,44 €
Spread / Average Target 58,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
René Michel Moos Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Hans van der Aar CFO & Member-Management Board
Cornelis Job van der Graaf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Redouane Zekkri Chief Operating Officer
Pieter Aart de Jong Non-Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASIC-FIT N.V.-27.24%2 018
PLANET FITNESS, INC.-32.10%5 181
LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-37.77%2 076
SMARTFIT ESCOLA DE GINÁSTICA E DANÇA S.A.1.81%1 804
LEEJAM SPORTS COMPANY-30.73%1 053
ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.38%827