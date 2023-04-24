Basic Fit N : Fit Q1 2023 Trading Update

BASIC-FIT PRESS RELEASE Q1 2023 TRADING UPDATE Hoofddorp, 24 April 2023 BASIC-FIT REPORTS 51% REVENUE INCREASE TO €245 MILLION FIRST THREE MONTHS HIGHLIGHTS Number of memberships increased by 7.5% to 3.60 million from 3.35 million at the start of the year (up 37% compared to Q1 2022) Number of clubs increased by 68 to 1,268 (up 181 vs. Q1 2022) Revenue increased by 51% to €245 million (Q1 2022: €162 million) Average revenue per member per month increased to €22.63 (Q1 2022: €21.51) At quarter end, Premium memberships accounted for 38% of memberships (Q1 2022: 24%); Premium membership uptake continued to be above 50% OUTLOOK Basic-Fit reiterates outlook for 2023: Revenue of at least €1 billion Club network to increase by at least 200 clubs Continued gradual increase of the average revenue per member per month o ROIC of mature clubs of well over 30% RENE MOOS, CEO BASIC-FIT "In the first three months of 2023 we continued to see a strong development of our membership base. Joiner rates are comparable to historic trends, whilst at the same time leaver numbers remained slightly below historic trends. The new membership structures, which we introduced in France at the end of 2022 and in the Benelux countries early February 2023, were well received by our new members. We continue to see a Premium membership uptake of over 50%, which is important for our aim to gradually increase our average revenue per membership to mitigate the impact from cost inflation." KPIs Q1 2023 Q1 2022 change Revenue (€ millions) 245 162 51% Clubs 1,268 1,087 17% Memberships (millions) 3.60 2.63 37% Avg. monthly revenue per membership (€) 22.68 21.51 5% CLUB & MEMBERSHIP DEVELOPMENT In the first three months, we increased our network by 68 clubs to 1,268. We opened 72 clubs and closed 4 clubs. Most clubs were opened in France, where we now operate 696 clubs (+49). Spain accounted for a net growth of 14 clubs to 104, helping it to extend its recent market leadership. In 1

the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany we grew our club network to 233 (+2), 220 (+1) and 5 (+2) respectively. Our club count in Luxembourg remained 10. The number of memberships increased by 250 thousand (+7.5%) to 3.60 million (FY 2022: 2.35 million). Compared to Q1 2022 (2.63 million) the increase in memberships was 37%. The uptake of the premium membership remained above 50% of joiners. At the end of the first quarter, around 38% of our total membership base has a premium membership. REVENUE DEVELOPMENT Basic-Fit reported a 51% increase in revenue to €245 million over the first three months of 2023 (Q1 2022: €162 million. The extraordinary increase is the result of a strong club openings programme and a high growth rate in memberships following the lifting of all remaining COVID-19 restrictions in all our countries in the first four months of 2022. The average revenue per membership per month increased by €1.12 to €22.68 (Q1 2022: €21.51), thanks to the change in membership structure and our ongoing efforts to further increase the Premium membership base. OUTLOOK We maintain our 2023 outlook as stated at the time of the publication of our FY 2022 results. Club openings pipeline (# clubs) 300 200 > 400 100 167 152 85 88 0 Net openings Under Contracts signed Contracts being Sites being YTD 24 April construction negotiated researched