BASIC-FIT PRESS RELEASE
BASIC-FIT AGREES TO SELL FIVE HOLMES PLACE CLUBS IN SPAIN
Hoofddorp, 23 May 2024 - Basic-Fit (Euronext: BFIT), Europe's largest and fastest growing fitness operator, has signed an agreement for the sale of the five Holmes Place clubs which were part of the 47 acquired RSG Spain clubs in March.
On 27 March 2024, Basic-Fit announced that it had closed the acquisition of RSG Spain including all 42 McFIT clubs and all five Holmes Place clubs in Spain. On 26 April, in the Q1 trading update, Basic- Fit communicated that it was exploring the options for the five Holmes Place clubs. This exploration has resulted in an agreement to sell the five Holmes Place clubs to Weon SL, the Spanish Premium sport facilities operator. The transaction is expected to close in June.
With more than 1,500 clubs, Basic-Fit is the largest fitness operator in Europe. The company operates in six countries and has more than 4.0 million memberships. Basic-Fit operates a straightforward membership model and offers a high-quality,value-for-money fitness experience that appeals to the fitness needs of all people who care about their personal health and fitness.
