BASIC-FIT PRESS RELEASE

BASIC-FIT AGREES TO SELL FIVE HOLMES PLACE CLUBS IN SPAIN

Hoofddorp, 23 May 2024 - Basic-Fit (Euronext: BFIT), Europe's largest and fastest growing fitness operator, has signed an agreement for the sale of the five Holmes Place clubs which were part of the 47 acquired RSG Spain clubs in March.

On 27 March 2024, Basic-Fit announced that it had closed the acquisition of RSG Spain including all 42 McFIT clubs and all five Holmes Place clubs in Spain. On 26 April, in the Q1 trading update, Basic- Fit communicated that it was exploring the options for the five Holmes Place clubs. This exploration has resulted in an agreement to sell the five Holmes Place clubs to Weon SL, the Spanish Premium sport facilities operator. The transaction is expected to close in June.

- END -

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Basic-Fit Investor Relations investor.relations@basic-fit.com

Basic-Fit is listed on Euronext Amsterdam in the Netherlands

ISIN: NL0011872650 Symbol: BFIT

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Half-year 2024 results 26 July 2024 Q3 2024 trading update 18 October 2024

ABOUT BASIC-FIT

With more than 1,500 clubs, Basic-Fit is the largest fitness operator in Europe. The company operates in six countries and has more than 4.0 million memberships. Basic-Fit operates a straightforward membership model and offers a high-quality,value-for-money fitness experience that appeals to the fitness needs of all people who care about their personal health and fitness.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS / IMPORTANT NOTICE

Some statements in this press release may be considered 'forward-looking statements'. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may occur in the future. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are outside of our control and impossible to predict and may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied. These forward-looking

1