    BFIT   NL0011872650

BASIC-FIT N.V.

(BFIT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  06/07 11:35:43 am EDT
42.06 EUR   -0.80%
Basic Fit N : Fit opened its 600th club in France

06/08/2022 | 02:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BASIC-FIT PRESS RELEASE

BASIC-FIT OPENED ITS 600th CLUB IN FRANCE

1.5 million memberships in France and 2.85 million for the Group

Hoofddorp, 8 June 2022. Basic-Fit, Europe's largest and fastest growing fitness chain, opened its 600th club in France. This important milestone demonstrates Basic-Fit's commitment and continued expansion in France, the Company's largest market. Basic- Fit continues to make fitness essential and accessible to more people. In its five operating countries, the Group now operates 1,109 clubs with 2.85 million memberships.

Basic-Fit further reinforced its presence in France by celebrating its 600th club opening in Sablé-sur-Sarthe, Pays de la Loire region. This achievement should be seen as a further step towards reaching the Company's goal of 1,000 to 1,300 clubs in France in the future. All French cities with more than 30,000 inhabitants (except the Île de France region) have already access to at least one Basic-Fit club. The Company's focus remains on strengthening existing clusters and develop fitness facilities in smaller towns as well, to get as many people as possible working on their physical and mental wellbeing. Throughout France, around 3,000 employees support our 1.5 million members in their fitness journey.

Rene Moos, CEO Basic-Fit

'I am proud that we reached the 600th club milestone in France. With more new clubs in France and our other countries opening this year, we are on track to reach 1,250 clubs for the Group by the end of 2022. Thanks to our high-value and affordable proposition, in France, but also in our other countries, we are witnessing a strong momentum for fitness. Our member base is higher than prior to the pandemic and we now have more than 2.85 million memberships, of which 1.5 million in France.'

Susanne de Schepper - Veerkamp, Operations Director France:

'We are keen to continue our development of opening clubs, also in smaller cities and more rural areas, where many French people will finally have access to our spacious and well-equipped clubs. We know that the pandemic has raised awareness of the importance of having a daily sports routine. We hope that this 600th opening will help motivate more French people to get active anytime, anywhere.'

By aiming to reach 3,000 to 3,500 clubs by 2030, Basic-Fit wants to make fitness accessible to everyone, whenever and wherever they want and help them to stay happy and fit.

- END -

1

MORE INFORMATION :

Basic-Fit Corporate Communications +31 (0)23 302 23 85 corporate.communications@basic-fit.com

ABOUT BASIC-FIT

With 1,109 clubs, Basic-Fit is the largest fitness operator in Europe. The Company operates in five countries and has more than 2.85 million memberships. On a daily basis, members can work on improving their health and fitness in our clubs. Basic-Fit operates a straightforward membership model and offers a high-quality,value-for-money fitness experience that appeals to the fitness needs of all people who care about their personal health and fitness. A typical subscription costs €19.99 per four weeks and gives people access to all our clubs in Europe plus all the benefits of the Basic-Fit App.

2

Disclaimer

Basic Fit NV published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 06:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
