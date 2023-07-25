BASIC-FIT PRESS RELEASE HALF-YEAR 2023 RESULTS Hoofddorp, 25 July 2023 BASIC-FIT REPORTS STRONG GROWTH IN CLUBS, MEMBERS AND FINANCIAL RESULTS Underlying EBITDA increased by 83% to €110 million H1 2023 OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS 103 net club openings, expanding the network to 1,303 clubs (up 181 clubs vs. H1 2022) Memberships increased by 686,000 year-on-year to 3.61 million (H1 2022: 2.92 million) Average number of memberships in our 888 mature clubs increased to 3,301 (H1 2022: 3,138 for 503 clubs) Premium membership penetration rate increased to 41% (H1 2022: 26%) Average revenue per member increased to €23.13 (H1 2022: €22.22) H1 2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Revenue increased by 41% to €500 million (H1 2022: €355 million) Underlying EBITDA increased by 83% to €110 million (H1 2022: €60.2 million) Underlying net result of €2.4 million (H1 2022: loss of €20.6 million) Bank financing successfully amended and extended to June 2027 OUTLOOK 2023 Revenue of at least €1 billion reiterated Substantially higher underlying EBITDA in H2 2023 compared to H1 2023 Gradual increase of the average revenue per member per month to at least €23.50 (LTM) Club network expected to increase by at least 200 clubs reiterated Total number of memberships to grow to at least 3.8 million ROIC of mature clubs of well over 30% reiterated RENE MOOS, CEO BASIC-FIT: "In the first half of 2023 we were able to show strong growth in the number of clubs, memberships and underlying EBITDA compared to the first half of the recovery year 2022. The membership development was particularly strong considering the normalised churn level and the high Premium membership take-up rate of more than 55%. Of our base 41% is now a Premium member. The year started with elevated operating costs, particularly wages, rent and energy costs. As a result of the adjusted membership structure for new members and an increasing uptake of the premium membership, the average revenue per member per month is increasing and will continue to increase this year and in 2024. This will help us mitigate the inflationary pressures and achieve our ROIC target of well over 30%. By the end of the first half, we were able to sign more favourable energy contracts for France for both 2024 and 2025. Based on these much lower prices and taking into account the fixed prices for part of our consumption in our other countries, we expect the average energy bill per club will drop from approximately €55 thousand per club in 2023 to approximately €35 thousand per club in 2024 and 2025. " 1

BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL REVIEW Key figures (In € millions, unaudited) H1 2023 H1 2022 Change Total revenue 500 .4 354.6 41% of which club revenue 496.5 351.8 41% of which non-club revenue 3.9 2.8 39% Club personnel costs (76.3) (58.2) 31% Other club operating costs (133.6) (89.2) 50% Club EBITDA 286 .6 204.4 40% Overhead (69.6) (58.5) 19% EBITDA 217.0 145.9 49% Depreciation and impairment tangibles (84.4) (69.6) 21% Amortisation and impairment intangibles (4.4) (4.2) 6% Depreciation right-of-use assets (96.5) (82.1) 18% COVID-19 rent credits 0.4 1.1 -65% Operating profit 32 .1 (8 .9) Finance costs (19.8) (12.2) 62% Interest lease liabilities (19.5) (15.9) 23% Corporation tax 1.0 8.9 -88% Net result (6 .1) (28 .0) - 78% Underlying key figures Club EBITDA 286 .6 204.4 40% Rent costs (opened clubs) (107.6) (90.3) 19% Exceptional items - clubs 2.2 5.8 -63% Underlying Club EBITDA (opened clubs) 181.2 120 .0 51% EBITDA 217.0 145.9 49% Rent costs clubs and overhead, incl. car leases (109.6) (92.1) 19% Exceptional items - total 2.9 6.4 -55% Underlying EBITDA 110 .3 60 .2 83% Underlying net result* 2 .4 (20 .6) Basic underlying net result per share (in €) 0 .04 - 0 .31 Diluted underlying net result per share (in €) 0 .04 - 0 .31 Totals are based on non-rounded figures. Adjusted for IFRS 16, purchase price allocation-related amortisation, IRS valuation differences, exceptional items, one-offs and the related tax effects. CLUB NETWORK AND MEMBERSHIP DEVELOPMENT Geographic club split H1 2023 FY 2022 H1 2022 Netherlands 235 231 224 Belgium 222 219 213 Luxembourg 10 10 10 France 718 647 608 Spain 112 90 67 Germany 6 3 - Total 1,303 1,200 1,122 In the first half of 2023 we expanded our network by 103 clubs (108 openings and 5 closures) to 1,303 clubs. In the last 12 months, we expanded our network by 181 clubs or 16%. 2

Our growth markets France and Spain accounted for the vast majority of club openings in the first half of 2023, with respectively 71 and 22 net openings. In the last 12 months, our French and Spanish club networks increased by 110 clubs (+ 18% year-on-year) and 45 clubs (+ 67% year-on- year) respectively. In the Benelux region we added 7 clubs to our network in the first half of 2023; 4 in the Netherlands and 3 in Belgium. In our new market Germany, we continued the gradual rollout with the opening of 3 clubs in the first half of 2023. Keeping our long-term growth plans in mind, we expect the pace of openings to gradually accelerate. For the next 18 months, we have a pipeline of around 65 signed contracts. Membership development In millions, end of period 2023 2022 change Start of the year 3.35 2.22 51% First quarter 3.60 2.63 37% Second quarter 3.61 2.92 23% Third quarter 3.15 Fourth quarter 3.35 Totals are based on non-rounded figures In the first half of the year, we increased our membership base by more than 250 thousand to 3.61 million. Compared to a year ago, our membership base increased by 686 thousand or 23%. Membership growth in the first half of the year was broad-based, with all countries showing solid performances. We did witness, however, some volatility in our joiner numbers in France amid periods of turmoil with protests, strikes and civil unrest during the first half of the year, amongst others related to the Government's pension reform plans. During the first half of the year the Comfort membership was reintroduced for joiners in all our markets except for Germany. The new Comfort membership, with a price of €24.99/4wks, replaced the Basic membership with a price of €19.99/4wks. The Comfort membership allows members to access all our clubs in a country compared to a single club access with the Basic membership. A club is considered mature when it is at least 24 months old at the start of the calendar year. Our 888 mature clubs ended the first half of the year with an average of 3,301 memberships (H1 2022: 3,138 memberships with 503 mature clubs). The 888 mature clubs include the 2018, 2019 and 2020 cohorts, that were impacted by the COVID-19 related government measures during the important ingrowth period. 3

REVENUE Revenue split In € millions H1 2023 H1 2022 change unaudited unaudited Club revenue 496.5 351.8 41% of which fitness revenue 483.1 343.0 41% of which other club revenue 13.4 8.8 53% Non-club revenue 3.9 2.8 39% Total revenue 500.4 354.6 41% Totals are based on non-rounded figures Group revenue increased by 41% to €500 million in the first half of 2023 (H1 2022: €355 million). Fitness revenue includes income from our different memberships, as well as from add-ons like sportswater and personal online coach. Fitness revenue increased by 41% to €483 million (H1 2022: €343 million) thanks to strong membership growth in combination with a higher average revenue per member per month of €23.13 (H1 2022: €22.22). Within our membership base, we aim to increase the percentage of higher-priced Premium memberships (€29.99/4 weeks) as this has a positive impact on our average revenue per member per month. From the second quarter of 2022 onwards, we have intensified our efforts to promote our Premium membership and since the second half of 2022 this has resulted in an uninterrupted Premium membership uptake (by joiners) of over 50%. Further structure changes implemented during the first half of 2023 have led to a further increase in the take-up rate to more than 55%. In the first half of 2023 we reintroduced the Comfort membership in all countries except for Germany, at the expense of the Basic membership for a price of €24.99/4wks. The new Comfort membership gives access to all clubs in a country while the discontinued Basic membership (at €19.99/4wks) gave single club access. At the end of June 2023, Premium memberships accounted for 41% of our total memberships, compared to 34% at the start of 2023 and 26% at the end of June 2022. With the continued strong take-up of the Premium membership, we expect the Premium membership penetration rate to increase to more than 45% by year-end 2023. Other club revenue increased to €13.4 million (H1 2022: €8.8 million) and includes income from our personal trainer concepts, physiotherapists, day passes, vending and advertising revenue via the screens in our clubs. All of the aforementioned sources of revenue contributed to the strong increase in revenue in the first half. Non-club revenue, which includes sales from our webshop and NXT Level nutritional products to retailers, increased by 39% to €3.9 million (H1 2022: €2.8 million). 4