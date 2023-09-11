BASIC-FIT PRESS RELEASE
HALF-YEAR 2023 RESULTS
Hoofddorp, 25 July 2023
BASIC-FIT REPORTS STRONG GROWTH IN CLUBS, MEMBERS AND FINANCIAL RESULTS Underlying EBITDA increased by 83% to €110 million
H1 2023 OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
103 net club openings, expanding the network to 1,303 clubs (up 181 clubs vs. H1 2022) Memberships increased by 686,000 year-on-year to 3.61 million (H1 2022: 2.92 million) Average number of memberships in our 888 mature clubs increased to 3,301 (H1 2022: 3,138 for 503 clubs)
Premium membership penetration rate increased to 41% (H1 2022: 26%)
Average revenue per member increased to €23.13 (H1 2022: €22.22)
H1 2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue increased by 41% to €500 million (H1 2022: €355 million)
Underlying EBITDA increased by 83% to €110 million (H1 2022: €60.2 million)
Underlying net result of €2.4 million (H1 2022: loss of €20.6 million)
Bank financing successfully amended and extended to June 2027
OUTLOOK 2023
Revenue of at least €1 billion reiterated
Substantially higher underlying EBITDA in H2 2023 compared to H1 2023
Gradual increase of the average revenue per member per month to at least €23.50 (LTM) Club network expected to increase by at least 200 clubs reiterated
Total number of memberships to grow to at least 3.8 million ROIC of mature clubs of well over 30% reiterated
RENE MOOS, CEO BASIC-FIT:
"In the first half of 2023 we were able to show strong growth in the number of clubs, memberships and underlying EBITDA compared to the first half of the recovery year 2022. The membership development was particularly strong considering the normalised churn level and the high Premium membership take-up rate of more than 55%. Of our base 41% is now a Premium member.
The year started with elevated operating costs, particularly wages, rent and energy costs. As a result of the adjusted membership structure for new members and an increasing uptake of the premium membership, the average revenue per member per month is increasing and will continue to increase this year and in 2024. This will help us mitigate the inflationary pressures and achieve our ROIC target of well over 30%.
By the end of the first half, we were able to sign more favourable energy contracts for France for both 2024 and 2025. Based on these much lower prices and taking into account the fixed prices for part of our consumption in our other countries, we expect the average energy bill per club will drop from approximately €55 thousand per club in 2023 to approximately €35 thousand per club in 2024 and 2025. "
1
BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL REVIEW
Key figures (In € millions, unaudited)
H1 2023
H1 2022
Change
Total revenue
500 .4
354.6
41%
of which club revenue
496.5
351.8
41%
of which non-club revenue
3.9
2.8
39%
Club personnel costs
(76.3)
(58.2)
31%
Other club operating costs
(133.6)
(89.2)
50%
Club EBITDA
286 .6
204.4
40%
Overhead
(69.6)
(58.5)
19%
EBITDA
217.0
145.9
49%
Depreciation and impairment tangibles
(84.4)
(69.6)
21%
Amortisation and impairment intangibles
(4.4)
(4.2)
6%
Depreciation right-of-use assets
(96.5)
(82.1)
18%
COVID-19 rent credits
0.4
1.1
-65%
Operating profit
32 .1
(8 .9)
Finance costs
(19.8)
(12.2)
62%
Interest lease liabilities
(19.5)
(15.9)
23%
Corporation tax
1.0
8.9
-88%
Net result
(6 .1)
(28 .0)
- 78%
Underlying key figures
Club EBITDA
286 .6
204.4
40%
Rent costs (opened clubs)
(107.6)
(90.3)
19%
Exceptional items - clubs
2.2
5.8
-63%
Underlying Club EBITDA (opened clubs)
181.2
120 .0
51%
EBITDA
217.0
145.9
49%
Rent costs clubs and overhead, incl. car leases
(109.6)
(92.1)
19%
Exceptional items - total
2.9
6.4
-55%
Underlying EBITDA
110 .3
60 .2
83%
Underlying net result*
2 .4
(20 .6)
Basic underlying net result per share (in €)
0 .04
- 0 .31
Diluted underlying net result per share (in €)
0 .04
- 0 .31
Totals are based on non-rounded figures.
- Adjusted for IFRS 16, purchase price allocation-related amortisation, IRS valuation differences, exceptional items, one-offs and the related tax effects.
CLUB NETWORK AND MEMBERSHIP DEVELOPMENT
Geographic club split
H1 2023
FY 2022
H1 2022
Netherlands
235
231
224
Belgium
222
219
213
Luxembourg
10
10
10
France
718
647
608
Spain
112
90
67
Germany
6
3
-
Total
1,303
1,200
1,122
In the first half of 2023 we expanded our network by 103 clubs (108 openings and 5 closures) to 1,303 clubs. In the last 12 months, we expanded our network by 181 clubs or 16%.
2
Our growth markets France and Spain accounted for the vast majority of club openings in the first half of 2023, with respectively 71 and 22 net openings. In the last 12 months, our French and Spanish club networks increased by 110 clubs (+ 18% year-on-year) and 45 clubs (+ 67% year-on- year) respectively. In the Benelux region we added 7 clubs to our network in the first half of 2023; 4 in the Netherlands and 3 in Belgium.
In our new market Germany, we continued the gradual rollout with the opening of 3 clubs in the first half of 2023. Keeping our long-term growth plans in mind, we expect the pace of openings to gradually accelerate. For the next 18 months, we have a pipeline of around 65 signed contracts.
Membership development
In millions, end of period
2023
2022
change
Start of the year
3.35
2.22
51%
First quarter
3.60
2.63
37%
Second quarter
3.61
2.92
23%
Third quarter
3.15
Fourth quarter
3.35
Totals are based on non-rounded figures
In the first half of the year, we increased our membership base by more than 250 thousand to 3.61 million. Compared to a year ago, our membership base increased by 686 thousand or 23%.
Membership growth in the first half of the year was broad-based, with all countries showing solid performances. We did witness, however, some volatility in our joiner numbers in France amid periods of turmoil with protests, strikes and civil unrest during the first half of the year, amongst others related to the Government's pension reform plans.
During the first half of the year the Comfort membership was reintroduced for joiners in all our markets except for Germany. The new Comfort membership, with a price of €24.99/4wks, replaced the Basic membership with a price of €19.99/4wks. The Comfort membership allows members to access all our clubs in a country compared to a single club access with the Basic membership.
A club is considered mature when it is at least 24 months old at the start of the calendar year. Our 888 mature clubs ended the first half of the year with an average of 3,301 memberships (H1 2022: 3,138 memberships with 503 mature clubs). The 888 mature clubs include the 2018, 2019 and 2020 cohorts, that were impacted by the COVID-19 related government measures during the important ingrowth period.
3
REVENUE
Revenue split
In € millions
H1 2023
H1 2022
change
unaudited
unaudited
Club revenue
496.5
351.8
41%
of which fitness revenue
483.1
343.0
41%
of which other club revenue
13.4
8.8
53%
Non-club revenue
3.9
2.8
39%
Total revenue
500.4
354.6
41%
Totals are based on non-rounded figures
Group revenue increased by 41% to €500 million in the first half of 2023 (H1 2022: €355 million). Fitness revenue includes income from our different memberships, as well as from add-ons like sportswater and personal online coach. Fitness revenue increased by 41% to €483 million (H1 2022: €343 million) thanks to strong membership growth in combination with a higher average revenue per member per month of €23.13 (H1 2022: €22.22).
Within our membership base, we aim to increase the percentage of higher-priced Premium memberships (€29.99/4 weeks) as this has a positive impact on our average revenue per member per month. From the second quarter of 2022 onwards, we have intensified our efforts to promote our Premium membership and since the second half of 2022 this has resulted in an uninterrupted Premium membership uptake (by joiners) of over 50%. Further structure changes implemented during the first half of 2023 have led to a further increase in the take-up rate to more than 55%. In the first half of 2023 we reintroduced the Comfort membership in all countries except for Germany, at the expense of the Basic membership for a price of €24.99/4wks. The new Comfort membership gives access to all clubs in a country while the discontinued Basic membership (at €19.99/4wks) gave single club access.
At the end of June 2023, Premium memberships accounted for 41% of our total memberships, compared to 34% at the start of 2023 and 26% at the end of June 2022. With the continued strong take-up of the Premium membership, we expect the Premium membership penetration rate to increase to more than 45% by year-end 2023.
Other club revenue increased to €13.4 million (H1 2022: €8.8 million) and includes income from our personal trainer concepts, physiotherapists, day passes, vending and advertising revenue via the screens in our clubs. All of the aforementioned sources of revenue contributed to the strong increase in revenue in the first half.
Non-club revenue, which includes sales from our webshop and NXT Level nutritional products to retailers, increased by 39% to €3.9 million (H1 2022: €2.8 million).
4
Geographic revenue split
In € millions
H1 2023
H1 2022
change
unaudited
unaudited
Benelux
230.5
161.4
43%
France, Spain & Germany
269.9
193.2
40%
Total revenue
500.4
354.6
41%
Totals are based on non-rounded figures
Both the Benelux segment as well as our growth segment, consisting of our growth markets France, Spain and Germany, recorded strong revenue growth compared to the first half of 2022.
UNDERLYING CLUB EBITDA
Underlying Club EBITDA, which is club EBITDA adjusted for exceptional items and minus invoiced rent costs of opened clubs, increased by 51% to €181 million (H1 2022: €120 million). The year-on- year increase was largely driven by our clubs, which had a much better starting point in terms of average number of memberships per club than in the same period in 2022.
Club operating costs (rent opened clubs, personnel and other club operating costs) amounted to €318 million (H1 2022: €238 million). The increase in club operating costs is the result of our growing club network as well as the impact of the general inflationary environment, with higher rent and personnel costs due to indexation and average energy costs per club (included in Other club operating costs) which were about double the amount of last year.
In December 2022, we announced that considering the energy price developments during 2022 and the outlook for 2023, we had signed a fixed unit price contract for 100% of our electricity consumption in France for 2023. Combined with the energy contracts already in place in other countries, this means that about 75% of our expected energy consumption in 2023 has a fixed price. Based on like for like energy consumption and the then prevailing energy market prices, we guided for an average energy bill per club of around €55 thousand in 2023 compared to around €25 thousand historically.
The underlying club EBITDA has been adjusted for exceptional items for a total of €2.2 million (H1 2022: €5.8 million).
UNDERLYING EBITDA
Underlying EBITDA, which is EBITDA adjusted for exceptional items and minus invoiced rent costs, increased by 83% to €110 million, compared to €60.2 million in H1 2022.
Overhead expenses increased by 19% to €69.6 million (H1 2022: €58.5 million). The increase in Overhead expenses reflects our growing organisation, including our expansion into Germany, and higher rent and personnel costs due to inflation. Marketing expenses were around 6% of revenue.
We continue to invest in our IT capabilities, remote facility capabilities and in our successful Basic-Fit member app, which is already used in two-thirds of all club visits. Compared to a year
5
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Basic Fit NV published this content on 11 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2023 19:06:08 UTC.