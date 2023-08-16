Norges Bank - Basic-Fit N.V. - Hoofddorp
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction15 aug 2023
Person obliged to notifyNorges Bank
Issuing institutionBasic-Fit N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce37092459
Place of residenceHoofddorp
Distribution in numbers
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares2.030.701,00
|Number of voting rights2.030.701,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|SettlementFysieke levering
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares107.948,00
|Number of voting rights107.948,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|TypeKapitaalbelang
|Total holding3,24 %
|Directly real0,16 %
|Directly potential3,08 %
|Indirectly real0,00 %
|Indirectly potential0,00 %
|TypeStemrecht
|Total holding3,24 %
|Directly real0,16 %
|Directly potential3,08 %
|Indirectly real0,00 %
|Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 16 August 2023
