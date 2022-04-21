Basic Fit N : Q1 2022 Trading update

BASIC-FIT PRESS RELEASE FULL-YEAR RESULTS 2021

Hoofddorp, 9 March 2022

BASIC-FIT INCREASED ITS NETWORK BY 110 TO 1,015 CLUBS

Well positioned for next growth phase, entering Germany in H2 2022

FULL-YEAR OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Number of memberships increased by 11% to 2.22 million (2020: 2.00 million) 110 net club openings, growing the network to 1,015 clubs (up 12% year on year) Successful launch of new in-house developed Basic-Fit app

FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Financial results affected by COVID-19-related temporary club closures and government restrictions

Revenue of €341 million (2020: €377 million) Underlying EBITDA of €31.6 million (2020: €93.8 million) Net loss €150 million (2020: €125 million)

€361 million available liquidity

EXPANSION INTO GERMANY

First openings in H2 2022; up to 20 club openings this year Long-term potential of 600 Basic-Fit clubs in Germany

OUTLOOK

Strong membership growth in the first couple of months of 2022; increase expected of around 400,000 memberships (18%) to 2.6 million at the end of March 2022

All COVID restrictions lifted as of 14 March; membership growth of at least 1 million in 2022 Network expected to grow to around 1,250 clubs in 2022; 66 net club openings by 9 March 2022 revenue of €800 to €850 million and around €240 million underlying EBITDA continues to be feasible

RENE MOOS, CEO BASIC-FIT:

'After a second year dominated by the global COVID-19 pandemic, we ended 2021 in good shape; we increased our network by 110 clubs to a total of 1,015 and ended the year in a strong financial position to support our accelerated growth ambitions.

During the year, the governments in our countries of operation increasingly recognised the importance of fitness. As a result, we were able to keep our clubs open in most countries, even when contamination and hospitalisation rates increased during the latter part of 2021. This is great progress in my view compared to the situation in 2020 and the start of 2021.

When we reopened our clubs in May and June, we registered a record number of joiners, further reinforcing our view that fitness meets the important need of staying healthy. We see a bright future for value-for-money fitness and the Basic-Fit proposition in particular. In November, we

announced our intention of accelerating club openings to 200 to 300 a year, with the aim of growing to 2,000 clubs by 2025 and between 3,000 and 3,500 clubs by 2030. In the second quarter of 2022, we will start with the construction of the first clubs in Germany and expect to open the first ones in the second half of this year. In total, we expect to be able to open 600 clubs in Germany in the coming years.

Year to date, we opened 66 clubs and are on track to grow our network to 1,250 clubs this year. We expect to grow the number of memberships by at least 1 million following a strong development in January and February and an even stronger first eight days in March, triggered by the lifting of health pass restrictions. All in all, 2022 promises to be a year of recovery and growth.'

COVID-19 IMPACT ON OUR OPERATIONS

The year 2021 started with all our clubs in the Netherlands, Belgium and France still being temporarily closed. In Spain, our clubs remained open throughout 2021, while our clubs in Luxembourg were only closed the first ten days of the month of January. In these two countries, we were allowed to stay open, albeit with many restrictions.

We reopened our Dutch clubs on 19 May and our Belgian and French clubs on 9 June. When our clubs in the Netherlands, Belgium and France reopened, we initially had to respect restrictions, such as a maximum number of visitors per square metre and social distancing. After reopening, France was the first country to implement a mandatory health pass for entry into fitness clubs in July. Other countries followed suit. Initially, the introduction of the health pass had a negative effect on our business as it led to lower-than-expected joiner rates and temporary higher cancellation rates. While the overall impact of these health passes has diminished over time, they still limit our addressable market to some degree.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the positive membership trend of the previous two quarters was halted by the introduction of health passes in Belgium (15 October Brussels / 1 November Flanders and Wallonia) and in the Netherlands (6 November). Also, the surge in Omicron contaminations had an impact on sentiment and resulted in additional measures in the Netherlands. From 28 November until 18 December, Dutch clubs had to be closed between 17.00 and 05.00 hours. From 19 December, Dutch clubs were temporarily closed as the country went into lockdown.

On 15 January 2022, we were able to reopen our Dutch clubs. At the time of publication, all our clubs in all countries are open and only a limited number of government restrictions still apply.

GROWING TOWARDS 2,000 CLUBS BY 2025 AND 3,000 to 3,500 CLUBS BY 2030

In November, at our Capital Markets Day, we provided an update on our mid- and long-term club roll-out plans. Starting in 2022, Basic-Fit will further accelerate the pace of club openings to between 200 and 300 clubs a year. This is a clear increase from 100 to 150 openings per year in the period 2017-2021. We expect to increase our network to 1,250 clubs by the end of 2022 and 2,000 clubs by 2025. By 2030, we expect to have increased our network to 3,000 to 3,500 clubs.

To reach 3,000 to 3,500 clubs by 2030, we will enter new countries. In the second quarter of 2022, we will start with the construction of the first clubs in Germany, our sixth country, which we will open in the second half of the year. In total we expect to open up to 20 clubs this year. In 2023, the number of openings will more than double as we quickly want to reach the potential of 600 clubs in Germany.

We will also further accelerate our expansion in Spain in 2022. By year-end we expect to operate at least 100 clubs, which will make us the nation-wide market leader.

BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL REVIEW

COVID-19 rent credits EBIT Finance costs Interest lease liabilities Corporation tax Net result Underlying key figures Club EBITDA Rent costs (opened clubs) Exceptional items - clubs Underlying Club EBITDA (opened clubs) EBITDA Rent costs clubs and overhead, incl. car leases Exceptional items - total Underlying EBITDA Underlying net result* Basic underlying result per share (in €) Diluted underlying result per share (in €)

Key figures (In € millions) Total revenue Club operating costs Club EBITDA Overhead EBITDA D&A

2021 2020 CHANGE 340.7 376.8 -10% Club revenue 338.2 374.9 -10% Non-club revenue 2.5 2.0 29% (161.4) (187.8) -14% Personnel costs (59.7) (53.3) 12% Other (101.7) (134.6) -24% 176.8 187.0 -5% (60.6) (55.8) 9% 116.1 131.2 -11% (283.9) (260.6) 9% Depreciation and impairment tangibles (125.3) (115.8) 8% Amortisation and impairment intangibles (10.8) (15.8) -31% Depreciation right-of-use assets (147.7) (129.0) 15% 23.1 11.2 107% (144.6) (118.2) 22% (23.8) (16.1) 48% (32.9) (29.8) 10% 51.3 38.9 32% (150.0) (125.2) 20% 176.8 187.0 -5% (141.0) (124.3) 13% 57.8 91.0 -37% 93.6 153.8 -39% 116.1 131.2 -11% (144.2) (129.1) 12% 59.7 91.6 -35% 31.6 93.8 -66% (95.2) (32.9) 189% -1.49 -0.57 160% -1.49 -0.57 160%

* Adjusted for IFRS 16, purchase price allocation-related amortisation, IRS valuation differences, exceptional items, one-offs and the related tax effects. Totals are based on non-rounded figures.

We expanded our network by 110 clubs - 116 openings and six closures - to 1,015 clubs in 2021. This is a year-on-year increase of 12%. Most new clubs were opened in our growth markets France (81 clubs; +18% year-on-year) and Spain (12 clubs; +27% year-on-year). In the Netherlands, we now operate 216 clubs, five more than in 2020. In Belgium, we expanded our network by 12 clubs to 205. In October 2021, we reached two important milestones with the official openings of the 500th club in France and the 1,000th club for the group in the Netherlands.

CLUB NETWORK AND MEMBERSHIP DEVELOPMENT

Geographic club split

Membership development

In millions 2021 2020 change Start of the year 2.00 2.22 -10% First quarter 1.80 2.32 -22% Second quarter 2.01 2.17 -7% Third quarter 2.21 2.25 -2% Fourth quarter 2.22 2.00 11%

At the end of 2021, we had 2.22 million members, which is an 11% increase compared to the end of 2020. Compared to the low point of 1.75 million members in May 2021 before the reopening of our Dutch clubs, our membership base increased by 27%. The membership development was to a large extent determined by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A club is considered mature when it is at least 24 months old at the start of the calendar year. Because of the pandemic, we will temporarily report mature club development based on the current 504 clubs that were mature before the pandemic started in 2020.

Our 504 mature clubs had on average 2,646 memberships at the end of 2021, compared to 2,695 memberships at the start of the year. The decline is the result of clubs in our largest countries - the Netherlands, Belgium and France - being closed for more than five months due to COVID-19. In addition, the introduction of mandatory health passes to enter our clubs in all countries except Spain resulted in a temporary increase of cancellations.

During the periods that our clubs were closed, we experienced membership cancellations. When we reopened our clubs after the lockdown in the Netherlands in May and in Belgium and France in June, we saw a strong recovery in memberships. In the Netherlands, where the lockdown started

Totals are based on non-rounded figures

later than in Belgium and France in 2020, and which opened earlier in 2021, we grew our average membership base in our mature clubs back to almost 3,000 by the end of October from a low of around 2,500 in April. This performance strengthens our view that once the pandemic is under control, our clubs will grow back towards an average number of memberships per mature club of around 3,300 in 2022.

REVENUE

Revenue split

Group revenue decreased by 10% to €341 million, compared to €377 million in 2020. The decline in fitness revenue was the result of COVID-19 related government measures in our geographies during 2021 and a lower membership starting point. On average, our clubs were closed 36% of the time in 2021, compared to 41% in 2020. Other club revenue was stable at €7.6 million and includes income from our personal trainer concepts, physiotherapists, day passes, vending and advertising revenue via the screens in our clubs.

Non-club revenue increased 29% to €2.5 million (2020: €2.0 million), mainly due to higher NXT Level wholesale revenues.

During the periods in which our clubs were temporarily closed, all memberships related to these clubs were frozen. Members who had already paid for periods during which the clubs were closed were compensated after we reopened.

Geographic revenue split

In € millions 2021 2020 change Benelux France & Spain Total revenue 169.0 206.0 -18% 171.7 340.7 170.8 1% 376.8 -10% Totals are based on non-rounded figures

The Benelux segment recorded a revenue decrease of 18% to €169 million (2020: €206 million). The decrease reflects the lengthy period of temporary club closures from the start of the year and a lower membership starting point. Our growth countries France & Spain achieved a 1% higher revenue of €172 million (2020: €171 million). This increase is entirely due to higher revenue in Spain, where clubs remained open throughout 2021. Revenue in our largest market France, slightly decreased.