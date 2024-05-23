Basic-Fit N.V. specializes in operating a chain of fitness clubs. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - fitness clubs operation (96.4%). At the end of 2023, the group had 3.8 million members in 1,402 clubs located in the Netherlands (237), France (781), Belgium (223), Spain (139), Germany (12) and Luxembourg (10); - other (3.6%): personal trainer services, sale of energy drinks and nutritional bars, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (23.9%), France (48.5%), Belgium (20.3%), Spain (5.7%) and Luxembourg (1.6%).