Basic-Fit N.V., - Basic-Fit press release: BASIC-FIT REPORTS STRONG GROWTH IN CLUBS, MEMBERS AND FINANCIAL RESULTS
Basic-Fit N.V.
Basic-Fit N.V.
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Registration date 25 jul 2023 - 07:30 Statutory name Basic-Fit N.V. Title Basic-Fit press release: BASIC-FIT REPORTS STRONG GROWTH IN CLUBS, MEMBERS AND FINANCIAL RESULTS
202307250000000005_230725 Basic-Fit HY23 Report.pdf (opens in a new window)
Date last update: 25 July 2023
Disclaimer Basic Fit NV published this content on 25 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2023 07:02:10 UTC.
Basic-Fit N.V. specializes in operating a chain of fitness clubs. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- fitness clubs operation (96.2%). At the end of 2022, the group had 3.4 million members in 1,200 clubs located in the Netherlands (231), France (647), Belgium (219), Spain (90), Luxembourg (10) and Germany (3);
- other (3.8%): personal trainer services, sale of energy drinks and nutritional bars, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (24%), France (49.7%), Belgium (20.3%), Spain (4.4%) and Luxembourg (1.6%).
