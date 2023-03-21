Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Basic-Fit N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BFIT   NL0011872650

BASIC-FIT N.V.

(BFIT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:19:00 2023-03-21 am EDT
34.38 EUR   -1.15%
Basic-Fit N.V. : European leader in gyms

03/21/2023 | 11:09am EDT
The fast-growing Dutch gym chain released its annual results a few days ago.

As the sector leader in Europe with 1,200 clubs, half of which are in France, the group is delivering positive results for the first time: free cash flow reached €94 million.

The opening of new venues has been carried out at a rapid pace over the last five years. The number of clubs and subscribers has tripled since 2018, while revenues have only doubled. While it's premature to draw conclusions, this suspicious divergence invites caution.

Basic Fit is planning 200 new openings in 2023, and is significantly evolving its formula by developing a premium offer to complement the initial budget positioning. The very strong competition in this second segment is obviously weighing on prices - see previous paragraph.

Spain and Germany are the two markets that still offer good organic growth potential. In France, the Netherlands and Belgium, however, excluding M&A, the number of sites is likely to reach a plateau very soon.

New room openings require an average investment of €1.2 million, and the acquisition of a new member costs in the €23-€25 range. Management claims that a site becomes profitable within six months, and that a mature club - i.e. with at least 3,300 members - generates a profitability before investments of 30%.

After investments - i.e. with a more reliable numerator than EBITDA - the said profitability of a venue is probably closer to 10%, provided that it has the capacity to welcome a large number of subscribers, including a non-negligible proportion of premium members.

At €35, the market capitalization is equivalent to a multiple of x23 the cash profit realized in 2022. This remains reasonable for a growing and well-managed company, notwithstanding the hyper-competitive dimension of the business. Nevertheless, we will have to closely monitor the LTV per subscriber and the success of the concept in the Pyrenees and in Germany.

In terms of financial position, with leverage already reaching x3.5 EBITDA, the group will probably have difficulty increasing its borrowing capacity. The refinancing of the €570 million bank credit lines maturing in 2025 should not be a problem, however.

As for the €300 million of debt maturing in 2028, it is convertible at a price of €50 per share: a good point for the management here, who will have done very well with this placement.

For the record, Basic Fit is managed by René Moos, the former Dutch tennis champion, who holds 14% of the capital. His last acquisition of shares on the market was made in November 2022 at an average price of €21 per share.

As the 200 new openings will require about €250 million and the leverage is already substantial, a capital increase this year seems inevitable. Again, caution is advised, as it would be surprising if it were done at a valuation significantly higher than current levels.


© MarketScreener.com 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 061 M 1 137 M 1 137 M
Net income 2023 76,4 M 81,8 M 81,8 M
Net Debt 2023 2 430 M 2 603 M 2 603 M
P/E ratio 2023 35,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 295 M 2 459 M 2 459 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,45x
EV / Sales 2024 3,86x
Nbr of Employees 7 564
Free-Float 76,8%
Chart BASIC-FIT N.V.
Duration : Period :
Basic-Fit N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASIC-FIT N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 34,78 €
Average target price 42,43 €
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
René Michel Moos Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Hans van der Aar CFO & Member-Management Board
Cornelis Job van der Graaf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Redouane Zekkri Chief Operating Officer
Hans Willemse Non-Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASIC-FIT N.V.42.08%2 459
PLANET FITNESS, INC.-5.42%6 324
LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.33.28%3 105
SMARTFIT ESCOLA DE GINÁSTICA E DANÇA S.A.17.22%1 780
LEEJAM SPORTS COMPANY16.55%1 366
ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS LIMITED20.58%1 046
