Basic Net SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in the retail industry. Basic Net SpA is a parent of the BasicNet Group and together with its subsidiaries focuses on distribution and development of branded leisurewear, sportswear, footwear and accessories under various trademarks, including Kappa, Robe di Kappa, Jesus Jeans, K-Way, Superga, Briko, Sebago and Sabelt. The Group reports three segments: License and brand management, which involves the management of overseas licensees and sourcing centers by such Group companies as BasicNet S.p.A., Basic Properties B.V., among others; Proprietary licensee, which involves the direct management of the sales channels, both in terms of sales to retail and consumers, through BasicItalia S.p.A. (proprietary licensee) and its subsidiary BasicRetail S.r.l; and Property management, which involves the management of the building at Turin, Largo Maurizio Vitale 1.