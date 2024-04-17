Avviso di deposito
Si rende noto che il Rendiconto sintetico delle votazioni dei punti all'ordine del giorno dell'Assemblea ordinaria e straordinaria di BasicNet S.p.A. del 16 aprile 2024 è disponibile sul sito della società al link www.basicnet.com/contenuti/datifinanziari/assembleeazionisti.asp;
Filing of documentation
The document containing the Summary of the vote results of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April 16, 2024 is made available on the website of the Company at the link http://www.basicnet.com/contenuti/datifinanziari/assembleeazionisti.asp?lan=EN
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
BasicNet S.p.A. published this content on 17 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2024 14:09:06 UTC.