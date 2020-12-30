BasicNet S p A : Briko unveils the new ski helmet...

Briko® unveils the new ski helmet designed with Lindsey Vonn

Briko® unveiled the new ski helmet designed with Lindsey Vonn and Red Bull via social media on Monday, December 21st: the first one created with the US athlete after she retired from competitions. The Vulcano "RB LVF FIS 6.8" helmet meets the highest safety standards thanks to the Protetto™ Briko® System, which features a flexible and sturdy ABS shell. Briko® introduced this safety technology after a skiing accident occurred to Lindsey Vonn. The US champion is a testimonial for Briko® since 2010. The new helmet is available in the best stores and online on briko.com. Click here for the press release.