BASICNET S.P.A.

BASICNET S.P.A.

(BAN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 12/30 03:42:51 am
4.18 EUR   +0.48%
BasicNet S p A : Briko unveils the new ski helmet...

12/30/2020 | 03:15am EST
Briko® unveils the new ski helmet designed with Lindsey Vonn

Briko® unveiled the new ski helmet designed with Lindsey Vonn and Red Bull via social media on Monday, December 21st: the first one created with the US athlete after she retired from competitions. The Vulcano "RB LVF FIS 6.8" helmet meets the highest safety standards thanks to the Protetto™ Briko® System, which features a flexible and sturdy ABS shell. Briko® introduced this safety technology after a skiing accident occurred to Lindsey Vonn. The US champion is a testimonial for Briko® since 2010. The new helmet is available in the best stores and online on briko.com. Click here for the press release.

BasicNet S.p.A. published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 08:14:03 UTC

All news about BASICNET S.P.A.
03:15aBASICNET S P A : Briko unveils the new ski helmet...
PU
12/28BASICNET S P A : The second Italian Sebago store opens...
PU
12/28BASICNET S P A : Update on the share buy-back plan...
PU
12/21PRESS RELEASE : Evotec partners with alloy therapeutics to expand its antibody d..
DJ
12/14BASICNET S P A : Kappa, Superga, Sebago, and K-Way...
PU
12/04BASICNET S P A : Robe di Kappa® and Superga® launched their 26th double-branded ..
PU
12/03BASICNET S P A : Here goes the 5th BasicBusinessWeek,...
PU
11/09Smurfit Kappa Targets Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050
MT
11/09BASICNET S P A : Update on the share buy-back.
PU
11/04Smurfit Kappa Unveils Second Interim Dividend Following 'Pleasing' Third-Quar..
MT
Financials
Sales 2019 250 M 307 M 307 M
Net income 2019 21,1 M 25,8 M 25,8 M
Net Debt 2019 78,6 M 96,5 M 96,5 M
P/E ratio 2019 13,3x
Yield 2019 2,31%
Capitalization 219 M 268 M 268 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,88x
EV / Sales 2019 1,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Federico Trono Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marco Daniele Boglione Chairman
Paola Bruschi Executive Director & Vice President-Organization
Paolo Cafasso Director
Carlo Pavesio Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASICNET S.P.A.-20.00%268
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-16.18%100 203
KERING SA-1.32%87 239
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.39.71%85 428
ROSS STORES, INC.5.33%43 710
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-9.44%34 456
