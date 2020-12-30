BasicNet S p A : Briko unveils the new ski helmet...

Briko® unveils the new ski helmet designed with Lindsey Vonn
Briko® unveiled the new ski helmet designed with Lindsey Vonn and Red Bull via social media on Monday, December 21st: the first one created with the US athlete after she retired from competitions. The Vulcano "RB LVF FIS 6.8" helmet meets the highest safety standards thanks to the Protetto™ Briko® System, which features a flexible and sturdy ABS shell. Briko® introduced this safety technology after a skiing accident occurred to Lindsey Vonn. The US champion is a testimonial for Briko® since 2010. The new helmet is available in the best stores and online on briko.com. Click here for the press release.
Disclaimer
BasicNet S.p.A. published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 08:14:03 UTC