The documentation concerning the Shareholders' AGM called, on April 16, 2024 in single call, is now available at the registered office and website of the Company www.basicnet.com as well as on the authorised storage website www.1INFO.it:

the documentation relating to points 1), 2), 3) and 4) of the Ordinary session of the Agenda and to point 1) of the Extraordinary session of the Agenda:

2023 Annual Report, including the Statutory Financial Statements, the Consolidated Financial Statements, the Directors' Report inclusive of the Consolidated Non-Financial Report, the Independent Auditors' Report, the Board of Statutory Auditors' Report, and the Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure Report, at the link: www.basicnet.com/contenuti/datifinanziari/bilanci.asp?lan=EN

the Remuneration Report in accordance with Article 123-ter of the Consolidated Finance Act, at the link: http://www.basicnet.com/contenuti/datifinanziari/assembleeazionisti.asp?lan=EN

the Report concerning the purchase and utilisation of treasury

shares pursuant to Article 73 of the Issuers' Regulations, at the link: http://www.basicnet.com/contenuti/datifinanziari/assembleeazionisti.asp?lan=EN

the Report concerning the proposal to amend Articles 9 (Shareholders' Meetings) and 16 (Board of Directors' Powers and legal representation) of the By-Laws, at the link: http://www.basicnet.com/contenuti/datifinanziari/assembleeazionisti.asp?lan=EN

The Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure Report for the year 2023 is available at the registered office of the Company, on the website of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and on the Company website at the link: www.basicnet.com/contenuti/corporate/corporategovernance.asp?lan=EN as well as on the authorised storage website www.1INFO.it.

A full copy of the financial statements of the subsidiaries is also filed at the registered office.