BasicNet S p A : Update on the share buy-back plan...

COMUNICATO STAMPA

Update on the share buy-back plan

Turin, April 19, 2022 - In the period April 11th and 14th, 2022, BasicNet acquired on on the "Euronext Milan" (EXM)N 36,550 shares. Following these acquisitions, BasicNet holds 10,189,400 treasury shares, equal to 16.706% of the share capital.

Breakdown:

Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price (Euro) Value (Euro) 11/04/2022 9,400 6.016 56,553.36 12/04/2022 9,176 6.069 55,687.77 13/04/2022 8,574 6.196 53,122.64 14/04/2022 9,400 6.119 57,517.79 Total 36,550 6.098 222,881.56