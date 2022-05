BasicNet S p A : Update on the share buy-back plan

Turin, May 2nd, 2022 - Within the treasury share buy-back and utilization programme, authorised by the Shareholders' AGM of April 13h, 2022, whose commencement was announced on April 14h, 2022, BasicNet S.p.A., in the period April 25th and 29th, 2022, acquired on the EXM 49,812 shares. Following these acquisitions, BasicNet holds 10,272,000 treasury shares, equal to 16.841% of the share capital.

Breakdown:

Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price (Euro) Value (Euro) 25/04/2022 10,812 6.166 66,671.48 26/04/2022 10,000 6.040 60,398.07 27/04/2022 10,000 6.029 60,292.24 28/04/2022 10,000 6.104 61,040.74 29/04/2022 9,000 6.030 54,268.63 Total 49,812 6.076 302,671.16