BasicNet S.p.A.

BASICNET S.P.A.

(BAN)
BasicNet S p A : PRESS RELEASE / Superga X Lloyd's Inn present ‘Moments' (Superga Singapore)

03/26/2021 | 11:49am EDT
Life is a series of fleeting moments and it's the transient nature of moments that makes it all the more special. Introducing 'Moments' by Superga X Lloyd's Inn, a limited edition collaboration evoking a sense of tranquillity, urging one to explore the counterintuitive solution to productivity - slowing down and being still. Founded in 1911, Superga is a global brand with a commitment to sustainability. Having released its first Organic collection in 2020, Superga sneakers have also been verified as Vegan (by Intertek). The sneakers do not contain any animal or animal-originated parts and no testing is performed on animals during the production of the components. Lloyd's Inn is a home-grown boutique hotel that offers travellers a tranquil, immersive experience in an oasis of nature. Taking a minimalist and almost reductive approach to all aspects of the brand, Lloyd's Inn makes for the ideal partner for Superga's first collaborative release of slides.

Inspired by the ephemeral nature of light during sunrise and sunset, the 2 exclusive colourways of Dawn and Dusk reflect the beauty of shadows formed by the dynamic interplay between light and nature throughout the day. A brand new iteration of Superga's classic slides is presented with the upper crafted from PU leather, providing a smooth, clean finishing. The minimalist design is completed with an adjustable velcro strap upper, cushioned inner lining and a soft moulded footbed.

Designed for the comfort of the contemporary, style-conscious individual, the distinctive and functional art pieces are sold with a clear tote bag as an ode to our world and environment. Superga X Lloyd's Inn launches on 26 March 2021 and retails for $59.90 at Superga stores and online at superga.com.sg.

Disclaimer

BasicNet S.p.A. published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 15:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
