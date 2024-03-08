(Alliance News) - The board of directors of BasicNet Spa on Friday approved the 2023 consolidated financial statements and the draft annual financial statements as of December 31, reporting a profit of EUR24.4 million from EUR30 million in 2022, down about 19 percent.

The BoD also resolved to propose to the shareholders' meeting the distribution of a dividend of EUR0.15 -- up from EUR0.18 in the previous year -- for a total amount of about EUR7.4 million.

Revenues amount to EUR396.8 million, up 2.7 percent from EUR386.1 million in 2022.

Ebitda drops 4.6 percent to EUR58.1 million from EUR60.9 million in 2022.

Ebit decreases to EUR41.1 million from EUR46.1 million in the previous year, down 11 percent.

Net financial position is negative EUR139.1 million, a slight improvement from EUR141.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

BasicNet's stock trades in the green by 1.5 percent at EUR4.37 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

